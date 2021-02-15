Between extreme cold and COVID-19, the 35th annual Norfolk Family YMCA youth basketball tournament on Saturday and Sunday will be one of the most memorable.
That includes organizing it, trying to keep teams and spectators safe, and battling wind chills as low as -35 degrees. The cold had players and fans racing from their cars to the gyms before and after games.
All things considered, Randy Hagedorn, executive director at the YMCA, said it proved to be challenging but also rewarding.
“I’m glad we did it,” Hagedorn said late Sunday afternoon. “We debated about it, but about 1,200 kids got to play basketball this weekend.”
This year the tournament had 123 teams, and more than 25 teams had to be turned away because of COVID-19 and loss of gym space. Two teams pulled out because of the cold, but there was enough advance notice that one of the teams was replaced.
Hagedorn said the tournament lost five courts because of the coronavirus. That was known well ahead of the tournament.
Games were played at four courts at the YMCA, as well as Norfolk Senior High, Norfolk Junior High, Norfolk Middle School and Ponca Hills.
“We are following all the COVID-19 rules,” Hagedorn said. “Fans had to be separated, and towns and fans had to be separated. There were signs put up to split them and try to get towns together. Masks were required, of course, unless they were playing.”
In addition, the games were structured so that teams played all their games at one location. Given how cold it was, that made a lot of fans happy.
Becky and Brent Brabec of Howells-Dodge were watching their daughter, Audrey, play in the sixth grade girls division on Sunday. The team went 2-1.
So was it hard to get up and motivated because of the cold?
“I don’t think so,” Becky said. “We have been doing this for a little while. It’s fun.”
The Norfolk YMCA tournament was the first tournament of the year for the Howells-Dodge team. Also watching Audrey play were her younger brothers, Dillon, 10, and Colton, 7.
Hagedorn said he was pleased with how many people turned out, which should give restaurants and motels a boost. The teams from Atkinson, for example, reserved 15 rooms at Divots, he said.
There were reports that some Norfolk motels did not have any vacancy. Games began Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. each day and concluded by 9 p.m. on Sunday.
“We don’t like to go that early on Sunday or that late, but there wasn’t much we could do with fewer courts,” Hagedorn said.
It takes about 75 to 100 volunteers to put on the tournament, which includes site supervisors, referees, concession takers, scorekeepers and more.
Hagedorn, who has been at every tournament, said the biggest tournament he remembers was 172 teams. This year included teams from Nebraska, Minnesota and Iowa. And in Nebraska, they were from out west, as well as Omaha and Lincoln.
The Norfolk YMCA tournament is still one of the biggest in Nebraska, with about 25 divisions, including both boys and girls.
“We are thankful for all the businesses that support us,” Hagedorn said.
The Norfolk Area Sports Council awarded $1,000 to help offset costs because of the economic impact it has on the community.
“We know when these visitors come to the tournament and it is all day, they will go out to eat and they will go shopping,” said Traci Jeffrey, director of the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau. “They pretty much make a day of it in Norfolk.”
It is always good for a community to have outside dollars brought in, Jeffrey said. That’s especially true during these COVID-19 times, she said.
Because when one player comes to town, there is usually at least a parent and siblings or grandparents who also watch.
Hagedorn said most teams have about 10 players. With 123 teams, that equates to 1,230 players.
Add about two or three family members on average per player and it probably has an impact of nearly 3,000 additional people out and about on a weekend.
Jeffrey agreed.
“This is great for the community. We want them to have a great experience when they come to Norfolk.”