We have a few traditions in our family that are very special to us. One of my favorites is on Halloween.
My grandma makes a couple of different types of soup on Halloween. My parents, sisters, cousins, and my aunt and uncle always gather down at her house after a night of trick-or-treating.
Even though we have probably already eaten our fair share of candy, we enjoy a nice bowl of soup with family. We sit down there for a couple of hours before we head back home.
Another family tradition that I love is making and decorating Christmas cookies at my other grandma’s house.
My sisters and I spend hours on end rolling out the dough, using all the different cookie cutters, and then decorating them all. It doesn’t take long before we are all covered in flour and our fingers have turned green and red from frosting.
All of our family traditions are special because they allow us to spend time with each other and make memories that will stay with us forever.