MADISON — Jessica Matteson described the 20 months since her daughter’s suicide as what one would think — excruciatingly painful, sleepless and stressing.
But a fraction of that pain and stress was alleviated on Friday, she said, when Dale Matteson — her ex-husband and the man guilty of driving their 17-year-old daughter to suicide through sexual abuse — was sentenced to serve 75 to 80 years in prison.
“I believe she got justice, and after everything she’s been through, it justifies what’s happened throughout the legal process,” Jessica Matteson said on Friday. “There are a lot of people who worked hard to see what happened today.”
Jessica was called to the stand on Friday by Madison County Attorney Joe Smith. Her hope was that Dale Matteson would spend the rest of his life incarcerated, she said.
That hope became much more realistic following Friday’s sentencing, as Matteson won’t be eligible for parole until 2059, when he is 89 years old.
“I thought he should get life because he took a life, even though it was indirectly,” Jessica Matteson said. “It’s been a long journey, and I’m really satisfied with the decision. I was a mess this week and I’ve cried a lot. Working and working on this case was so emotional because we all worked really hard to put our input in it and, today, a lot of that emotion was released.”
Jessica spoke Friday about her daughter’s contagious presence and how she had the ability to change the mood of an entire room.
The victim worked at an assisted living facility when she was 16 years old, and residents would request that she attend to them because of her positive spirit and eagerness to converse, Jessica said.
“People loved being around her, and it made me proud,” she said.
Helen Warren, a former co-worker of the victim at a local restaurant, also took the witness stand on Friday.
Warren said she felt she was in a position where she could help Jessica Matteson through constant pain and struggle, she said, having lost her son as the result of a murder at a Norfolk house party in 2010.
“It’s not normal for us to bury our children; our children are supposed to bury us,” Warren said. “A piece of your heart is taken, and you have a big hole in there that you can’t get rid of. You can’t get rid of that feeling no matter what you do or what you say. That hole is permanent.”
Warren said the victim often blamed herself for what had happened to her because Dale Matteson made her feel that way.
Warren said she had explained to the victim that it’s a father’s job to protect his children, not to inquire to her about sexual activities.
Warren had said in court that she was hopeful Matteson would never have the opportunity to walk out of prison.
“I feel like justice was served for her. Nothing is going to bring her back, but at least (Matteson) isn’t on the streets terrorizing other kids,” Warren said. “It won’t bring her back, but we can feel a little peace to know that he’s not walking around molesting innocent family members and little kids.”
Smith said it was emotional watching the victim’s family and friends struggle the way they had since the victim’s death.
“Today doesn’t change what they’re missing, which is a daughter, sister and friend,” Smith said. “But on the other hand, they got to see justice work, and they got to see that, for at least the next 38 years, their sons and daughters and grandchildren might be safe.”
Smith said he’s been told there aren’t many cases like Matteson’s, and that Matteson’s sentence may have set a precedent.
There have been numerous cases, Smith said, where a parent will get angry, hit their child and possibly cause death. But cases like Matteson’s shouldn’t be treated as any less, he said.
“When you do terrible things to kids, it can be done by more than just broken bones; there’s broken souls,” he said.
For Jessica Matteson, life won’t ever be normal. But, she said, Friday’s sentencing will make it possible to continue moving forward.
“I’ve realized how much stronger I’ve become. Even though she’s gone, I can still feel her strength and her love, and that will never go away,” she said.
Dale Matteson was sentenced to served 75 to 80 years in prison on Friday. Others were sentenced for the following:
Possession of methamphetamine
— Justis J. Calkins, 23, 302 Trailridge Road, 270 days in jail with credit for 14 days served, costs.
— Dallas D. Korcek, 56, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 307, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in jail before probation ends, costs.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Raquel L. Wright, 34, 906 Syracuse Ave., Apt. B, 12 months’ probation, 90 days in jail before end of probation with credit for 11 days served, costs.
Possession of oxycodone
— Rachel L. Daniels, 24, 805 Chestnut St., No. 1, 24 months’ probation, costs.
Attempted strangulation, third-degree domestic assault
— Shane Sleister, 47, Oakdale, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 13 days served, costs.
Leaving the scene of an accident, possession of methamphetamine
— Samantha J. Brouhard, 36, Battle Creek, 90 days in jail with credit for 18 days served, 18 months’ probation, costs.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — fifth offense
— Justin M. Deluna, 29, Council Bluffs, Iowa, 3 to 6 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 150 days served, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Failure to appear when on bail, possession of a controlled substance
— Preston H. Steele, 57, Wakefield, 1 year and 60 days in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 101 days served, costs.