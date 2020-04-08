Families of all sizes around Northeast Nebraska and around the country have had to come up with different ways of entertainment to stay sane as they are around each other more often than usual.
April 1, also known as April Fool’s Day, this year came as a splendid surprise to the people from around Nebraska, as locals were able to get outside and enjoy the sunrays, which is something people haven't been used to.
"It's fine; it's strange at first being in quarantine, but we are making the best of it," said Joseph Meuret of Norfolk.
Meuret and other citizens around the area have been limited on activities to do or places to go, so there have been plenty of adjustments that were made.
"You don't really realize how often you go out to the store or you want to get out and do something, but now you can't," he said. "For the most part, we try to stick around the house or go to the stores if we really need to."
Meuret, his wife, Morgan, and their daughter, Macy, have relatives who live in town, but they have been limited as to when they can visit them, along with going outside.
"We normally see them on a weekly basis, but that has really changed this last month. We'll go to their house maybe once a week now," he said. "We will go out to the park and try to go out to do stuff, but we will still be far enough away from people."
Citizens have had to come up with different ways to entertain themselves as the weather has forced families to stay home and be around technology.
"It wasn't a big deal until everything started to shut down. We've been sitting inside staring at our phones," said Joe Rojas of Norfolk. "My roommate and I have been going a little stir-crazy. We basically needed to find something to do so we could get out of the house."
Families have turned to doing more hands-on activities — from board games, puzzles and coloring, to different home improvement projects.
"You have to have a positive attitude about how you look at being at home," Norfolkan Samantha Grome said. "If you don't, then of course it will be a lot tougher time."
The phrase, "Stay Home Saves Lives," has forced families to stay at home and be around each other more, which could be a major adjustment for families as there isn't a timetable as to how long this could last.
"There's time where mom needs a break," Grome said with a laugh. "The best thing you can do is to go with the flow and protect yourself."
Nobody knows when things will change or what will happen next, but families do know how to be in each other's presence more often now more than ever.