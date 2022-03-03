Crofton and Ponca concluded last year’s Class C2 girls basketball state tournament by meeting up in the championship game with the Warriors winning 46-42.
The state tournament rematch between the familiar opponents arrives earlier this year.
After splitting a pair of meetings already this season, the teams face off in a high-stakes rubber match in the C2 first round Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. at Lincoln Southeast.
“Obviously it’s a tough draw, but it’s just the way it works out,” Ponca coach Bob Hayes said. “They’re obviously well-coached and a solid team. They execute well. They’re physical and tough.
“It’ll be a big challenge for us. But like I told the girls, to win it, you have to win three games. Whoever happens to be there is the team you play. We don’t get to pick. We just line up and play.”
Crofton coach Aaron Losing echoed Hayes’ take on the rematch.
“We’ve played Ponca a lot over the last couple of years, and they’re a great team,” he said. “I’m sure they’re going to be motivated to win that game just like we are. Obviously if you want to play another game, you’ve got to get a win in the first round, so it doesn’t matter who you play. You’ve got to get a win.”
The Indians (24-1) suffered their lone loss 41-37 to Crofton (22-4) on Jan. 4 before evening the series 52-41 in a subdistrict final on Feb. 17.
“Both games were well-played games by both teams,” Hayes said. “It just happened the first time we had a couple key moments where we missed a couple shots and they made a couple shots.
“In the second one, we got off to an early good start. They battled back and we made a couple plays. It was kind of the same thing — we made a couple shots and they missed a couple shots.”
Losing said the Warriors bounced back with a sometimes shaky but solid win in the district final against Superior — which is often how postseason victories go. He felt there were a couple areas that led to the different outcomes in the two earlier meetings with the Indians.
“I thought we rebounded pretty well in Ponca,” he said. “I thought defensively we were really good the game that we won. They probably played better the second time around, but maybe we didn’t rebound quite as well and play as sound defensively as you need to do to beat a team like that.
“It’ll be a good game that comes down to the fourth quarter. The team that makes the more plays in the fourth quarter is probably going to move onto the next round.”
Both programs have plenty of state tournament experience. Ponca has finished as runner-up the past two seasons, and Hayes said the Indians going deep into the state tournament helps prevent the jitters from getting quite as bad.
Juniors Sam Ehlers (11.8 points per game) and Ashlyn Kingsbury (11.5) returned to lead the Indians.
A pair of seniors top Crofton in scoring – Ella Wragge (12.2) and Alexis Folkers (11.3).
Crofton exited the first round victorious in 17 of its past 18 trips to Lincoln. Losing said he’s noticed an advantage for the Warriors when they have faced teams without state experience in the past, something that won’t be the case this year.
Getting momentum back after you lose it and keeping it as long as possible is the key to state tournament success, according to Losing, who is in his final year at Crofton after leading the program to nine state titles since 2005 to go along with his 442 career victories..
An adjustment for all girls basketball state qualifiers will be having either nine or 10 days off between the district finals and the start of the state tournament, as well as an off day between games.
“I don’t know how good of basketball it’s going to be to start off,” Hayes said. “I think when teams get into the second and third quarters of games, they’ll settle down and play better, but I think there could be some ugly basketball early on where you haven’t played for 10 days.”
It may be a bigger adjustment for tournament regulars like Crofton, which has missed out on only two out of the last 18 events.
“It’s weird,” Losing said. “I’ve been lucky enough to be in a lot of state tournaments, and I’ve been trying to figure this out. From a planning purpose and travel and lodging, it’s not ideal this year, but I understand why they had to do it.”
Class C2 features a total of five area teams, including a second all-area matchup.
GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC (25-1) battles seventh-seeded OAKLAND-CRAIG (18-7) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast.
The second-seeded Bluejays appear at a state tournament for the 24th time and second in a row after falling to Ponca in the opening round last March.
GACC looks to claim its first state tournament win since earning the D1 championship trophy in 2017 and has lost only to North Bend Central this season.
The Bluejays own seven state titles under coach Jerry Stracke, who earned his 500th career victory in the team’s subdistrict opener.
Guardian Angels outscores its opponents by an average margin of 56.5-31.8. Only four of its victories came by fewer than 10 points.
No Bluejay averages in double figures but Sophia Hass, Livia Hunke, Isabel Hass, Kelsy Steffen and Kassidy Kaup all score at least six points per game.
Oakland-Craig returns to Lincoln for the third year in a row and reached the semifinals each of the previous two trips, falling to Ponca last year.
Junior twin sisters Chaney and Dacey Nelson top the Knights with 15.6 and 13.1 points per game, respectively. Oakland-Craig averages 51.9 points.
All seven of Oakland-Craig’s losses came to teams with at least 18 wins this season.
ELKHORN VALLEY (22-4) tips things off in C2 against top-seeded Hastings St. Cecilia (23-2) at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast.
The Hawkettes — whom Hayes said appear to be a little bit above the rest of the field — lost in overtime in last year’s C1 title game against North Bend Central.
The St. Cecilia-Elkhorn Valley winner faces the Crofton-Ponca survivor in Thursday’s semifinal round.
“Honestly, there are five or more teams that could make it all the way to the championship game,” Losing said. “This is one of the deepest C2 tournaments I’ve seen since we’ve been in C2, and we’ve been in C2 quite a while now.
“I’d put the C2 field up against any of the other classes as far as the number of teams that can probably win the whole thing.”
The Falcons hope to start things off with a big upset. They bounced back from a subdistrict final loss to Norfolk Catholic by going on the road and holding Yutan to a season low in points during a 40-17 district championship victory.
This is Elkhorn Valley’s 13th state tournament appearance and first since finishing in fourth place in 2019.
Senior Carney Black leads the Falcons with 14 points per game to go along with 7 rebounds. Freshman JJ Black adds 10 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 blocks and 3.1 steals.
Senior Bria Gale averages 3.5 assists for the Falcons, who score 50.4 points while giving up 33.4.
St. Cecilia won back-to-back C2 titles in 2019 and ’20 before finishing as the C1 runner-up.
Senior Baily Kissinger leads the Hawkettes with 17.2 points while 6-foot-2 senior Addie Kirkegaard puts up 10.3 points and 8.2 rebounds.
St. Cecilia’s losses this year came to Class B state qualifier York and C1 qualifier Grand Island Central Catholic.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL joins Crofton as an area team trying to repeat as a state champion. The two-time defending C1 champs are seeded second and open on Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the Devaney Sports Center against seventh-seeded Malcolm (20-6).
This is the 13th state tournament appearance by North Bend Central (24-2), which split a pair of games with Oakland-Craig and lost to Grand Island Central Catholic this season.
Junior Kaitlyn Emanuel (14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds) and senior Sydney Emanuel (11.5 points, 2.5 assists) lead the Tigers, who average 54 points while allowing 30.4.
They held five opponents to 17 points or less, the same amount as those who scored 40 or more.
Malcolm returns to Lincoln for the second consecutive year after falling in the first round to Lincoln Christian last March.
The Clippers are topped by junior Alyssa Fortik’s 16.3 points per game.
Malcolm split its last six games and advanced to state with a 46-36 home win over Syracuse.
BANCROFT-ROSALIE/LYONS-DECATUR (19-6) gets Class C1 started at 9 a.m. on Monday at Devaney. Eighth-seeded BRLD faces the challenge of top-seeded Lincoln Lutheran (22-3).
The Wolverines return to the state tournament for a third consecutive season and look to top last year’s third-place finish in Class C2.
BRLD enters the game on a five-game winning streak, including a 41-38 road win over Wahoo in a district final. Jordan Snyder leads the Wolverines with 17.8 points per game while Alyssa Buchholz adds 13.1.
Lincoln Lutheran is also making its third trip — in its case across the city. Also like BRLD, the Warriors placed third last time. In their case, that came in Class C1 after a semifinal loss to Hastings St. Cecilia.
Lincoln Lutheran was edged by Wahoo 38-37 on Jan. 4 and lost twice to Hastings St. Cecilia over a week’s span a month ago.
BRLD’s offense will face a stiff defense that hasn’t allowed 40 points once this season. Lincoln Lutheran gave up a total of 70 points so far in its three postseason wins.
The Wolverines average 59.5 points and have been in the 70s nine times and finished in the 60s five more.