Autumn is my favorite season. The beautiful colors on the trees and the crisp mornings put a spring in my step. There are certain things that mark this season for me, like going to DeGroot Orchards for fresh-picked apples or hearing a marching band at a football game. It's also a time when I particularly enjoy gathering a list of books that I want to read over the winter. Like many readers, I have a long list of books on my "To Be Read" list, but I still enjoy adding new titles that spark my interest and may suit my mood when I'm ready for them. Here are a few titles readers may want to add to their own lists this fall.
For those who love history yet are looking for a lighter read, consider Nathaniel Philbrick's “Travels with George: In search of Washington and his legacy.” This engaging and well-researched narrative retraces George Washington's journey as a new president through all 13 former colonies. The author follows Washington's steps, bringing his wife and dog along and compares what Washington would have experienced in the 18th century with what he is experiencing today. The title is a play on “Travels with Charley: In search of America” written by John Steinbeck in 1962. In Steinbeck's travelogue, he traverses the country with his poodle, Charley, and visits with strangers and friends from Maine to California. His poignant reflections on the country are both bittersweet and nostalgic and still resonate today.
Readers who love the heartwarming movies of the Hallmark Channel may enjoy “The Music of Bees” by Eileen Garvin. In this character-driven story, three strangers who are all navigating their own struggles with grief find their paths crossing at a local honeybee farm. While searching for healing, they also find unexpected friendships and second chances. Other authors of heartwarming stories to consider include Elizabeth Berg, Jan Karon and Graeme Simsion.
If the Halloween spirit has you craving something suspenseful, consider “After the Flood” by Kassandra Montag, who grew up in rural Nebraska and creates an action-packed, science fiction adventure in this haunting and compelling story of a mother searching for her daughter. Readers also could consider classic tales and poetry by Edgar Allen Poe, whose atmospheric mystery and horror stories set the standard for generations that followed. Another classic with continuous appeal is Mary Shelley's “Frankenstein.” Much more than just the monster at the center of the movies, the novel contains beautifully descriptive writing and a thought-provoking exploration of the human condition.
Whatever your plans for this autumn, the Norfolk Public Library has all these titles and more to keep you turning the pages.