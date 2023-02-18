OMAHA - Elkhorn Valley continued a great 2023 Nebraska State Class D Individual Wrestling Championship here at the CHI Health Center here Friday during the day and Friday night to stake a claim to some team-hardware with a strong performance in day two of the three-day adventure.
The Falcons began the day in third place in the team race, slipped to fourth by the beginning of the Friday night championship and consolation finals and found themselves with a firm grip on at least second place as a team by the end of the night.
David City Aquinas Catholic also had a firm grip on the team championship heading into the day and did enough to retain the advantage...but the door may be ajar just a bit.
"We knew we had to at least have a perfect day today to get back up with them," Elkhorn Valley coach Joey Tegeler said. "We came pretty close, but they are in front by quite a few points."
Elkhorn Valley entered the championship and consolation finals six points ahead of the next team in second place in the standings.
By night's end, the lead grew to 17.5 points after the Falcons won five of the seven matches they wrestled on the day.
The Monarchs ended with 123.5 points heading into Saturday while Elkhorn Valley accumulated 84.5 points.
"This team has worked extremely hard to get where we're at," Tegeler said. "They have all bought in to what we are trying to do and they have gotten better and better throughout the year."
Other area teams have also had a good couple of days.
Neligh-Oakdale ended Friday night in fourth with 57 points, Howells-Dodge was next in a tie for eighth with Plainview with 49 and Wisner-Pilger was just outside if the top 10 at 14th with 43.
Individually, eight area wrestlers moved on to the finals.
Braxton Siebrandt of Wisner-Pilger advanced by defeating Eli Paxton of Mullen by major decision at 126 pounds, 13-4.
It was the same Eli Paxton who defeated Siebrandt in last year's 120-pound final at 120.
"I don't think Braxton focused on that loss but I know it was always in the back of his mind," Gator coach Craig Dennis said. "He has become such a great leader for us - he is a tireless worker and the rest of the team really respects him and looks up to him - he's done a great job this year."
Paxton came into the match with a single loss on the season.
"We had a plan going in to just wrestle smart and stay aggressive," Dennis said. "He did just that and eventually came away with the big win."
The match was tight throughout until the final two minutes which saw Siebrandt pull away and dominate and pull away.
Aiden Kuester from Neligh-Oakdale and Jestin Bayer from Howells-Dodge each remained unbeaten on the year to advance to the finals.
Kuester pinned Maddox Jones of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller with five second left in the first frame to gran his spot on Saturday and Brester used a major decision (10-0) over Coy Vrbka of Shelby-Rising City to walk in the parade.
Levi Drueke, also from Neligh-Oakdale inched past Elkhorn Valley's Trevis Halsey 3-2 to head to the finals and send Halsey to the consolation semifinals.
Kyler Mosel continued an unbeaten season with a 9-3 win over Austin Mayfield of Burwell to have a chance to improve on his runner-up finish in 2022 and get to 53-0.
Ryan Woitaszewski of Wisner-Pilger and Mavrick Hagemann of Elkhorn Valley squared off the the semifinals in the 145-pound weight class, the Gator bettered the Falcon 5-1.
Howells-Dodge sophomore, Dylan Brichacek, used a 4-0 win over Lane Bohac of East Butler at 132 pounds to earn his first trip to the finals.
"It feels awesome to get to the finals," Brichacek said. "I was down here last year, but I didn't make the finals."
He finished fourth last year at 120 pounds.
"I feel like I practiced harder and just got better," Brichacek said. "I can't wait."
"We'll get after it tomorrow and see where we end up," the Falcons' Tegeler said. "No matter what, I'm proud of our team and I know they'll be fighting for every point."