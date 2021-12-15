TILDEN — Strong defense and a late run lifted the Elkhorn Valley Falcons over the Elgin Public/Pope John Wolfpack 53-42 on Tuesday night in what was a battle of undefeated teams.
The Falcons clung to a one-point lead with three minutes, 36 seconds remaining and coach Derric Werner had called a timeout. In that huddle, he had one message for his team.
“Breathe,” he said. “Sometimes I think we just get in our own way and I’ve said that to the kids before to just relax and go play and good things happen when they do.
And they did.
It started with a layup by Derek Hahne — whose 16 points led Elkhorn Valley — followed by a free throw by Carter Werner. Nick Anderson got the Wolfpack back within one by sinking two free throws of his own.
On the ensuing possession with under two minutes left, Keegan Petersen took a pass out on the perimeter and sunk in a three-pointer that made it a two-possession game. The green and gold then forced a turnover and Werner was fouled on a layup that went in.
The scores were part of a 9-0 run that helped the Falcons secure the win.
For much of the night, the Wolfpack had a lot of trouble cracking Elkhorn Valley’s 2-3 zone, which made it hard to get the ball into the post. When they did, it became huge to make the shot or get the rebound, neither of which happened very often.
“We didn’t shoot real well tonight,” coach Michael Becker said. “We just got a little bit careless at times.”
The teams traded blows for much of the first quarter, with the Wolfpack taking an 11-8 lead with 1:31 left on a two-pointer by Austin Good.
Less than a minute later, Werner put two points on the board to make it a one-point game, then Petersen hit a mid-range jumper to give the Falcons a one-point lead at the end of the period.
Elkhorn Valley would end up holding the lead for the rest of the night.
Despite the win, coach Werner wouldn’t want to face his fellow-Niobrara Valley conference team again.
“Coach Becker does a heck of a job with his kids,” he said. “That’s a team you don’t want to play more than once, that’s for sure.”
As for coach Becker and his Wolfpack — whose undefeated season comes to an end — they look to get better in situations like they saw against the Falcons.
“I need to do a little bit better job in practice of getting those guys comfortable in those situations so that when they’re out there,” Becker said. “They can execute it as best they can.”
IN THE GIRLS game, Elkhorn Valley defeated Elgin Public/Pope John by a score of 47-40.
Carney Black led the Falcons with 19 points, including seven field goals made. J.J. Black had seven of her own, including a three-pointer that put the game out of reach late in the fourth quarter.
Keyera Eisenhauer led the Wolfpack with 14 points. Ashlynne Charf wasn’t far behind with 12.
Elkhorn Valley’s boys and girls teams will host Stuart on Friday. Meanwhile, Elgin Public/Pope John will travel to face Boyd County on Saturday.
Boys game
EPPJ 11 8 12 11 — 42
Elkhorn Valley 12 16 11 14 — 53
EPPJ (4-1): Colton Wright, 2 5-6 9; Paiton Hoefer, 5 1-2 12; Jack Wemhoff, 2 0-0 4; Austin Good, 1 0-0 2; 2 4-5 8; Blake Henn 2 0-0 4; Gage Theissen, 1 0-0 3.
Elkhorn Valley (5-0): Conner Larson, 3 3-6 9; Kellyn Ollendick 2 0-0 4; Derek Hahne, 7 1-2 16; Keegan Petersen, 3 0-0 8; Brendyn Ollendick 1 0-0 3; Carter Werner, 3 2-10 8; Carter Rautenberg 2 0-0 5.
Girls game.
EPPJ 8 10 7 15 — 40
Elkhorn Valley 15 7 12 13 — 47
EPPJ (4-1): Taylynne Charf, 2 1-2 6; Ashlynn Charf, 4 4-9 12; Skylerm Meis, 1 0-0 2; Brenna Martinsen, 2 0-0 4; Kaylee Ramold, 1 0-0 2; Keyera Eisenhauer, 5 1-3 14.
Elkhorn Valley (5-0): Bria Gale, 2 2-2 8; Kenzie Mosel, 0 4-6 4; Carney Black, 7 3-4 19; Karlee Broberg, 1 1-1 4; J.J. Black, 3 0-0 7; Carleigh Greene, 1 0-0 2; Sydnee Schaecher, 0 1-2 1; Kennedy Penne, 1 0-0 2.