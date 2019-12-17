Falcons fly past Wolfpack

TILDEN – Elkhorn Valley used a 19-0 run at the the end of the first half and beginning of the second to turn a 21-20 edge into a commanding 40-20 advantage over the visiting Wolfpack from Elgin Public/Pope John.
“I was really happy with the way we came out,” Elkhorn Valley coach Brendan Dittmer said. “I thought our girls really passed the ball well.”
The host Falcons used full-court pressure to create turnovers and score on transition baskets. The green and white used its depth and looked for every opportunity to run against the young Wolfpack, and routinely beat the red and black up and down the floor.
Wolfpack coach Randy Eisenhauer was disappointed that his team had trouble with its transition defense. “We always talk about, we're a team that always wants to get out and run,” he said. “We don't want to get beat at our own game and I thought we did tonight.”
Elgin Public/Pope John had to play the game without its leading scorer and rebounder, Kirsten Krebs. The 5-foot-9-inch junior was injured in Saturday's game against Plainview.
“It's always tough to see kids get hurt,” Eisenhauer said. “We're going to have to find out how to play without her. It might take a game or two, but it'll come.”
The host Falcons raced out to a 7-2 lead following a Haley Fleetwood 3-pointer and transition hoops by Olivia Nall and Careny Black. The Wolfpack answered with back-to-back baskets by Lexi Bode and an Allyson Selting.
The two teams traded field goals into the second quarter. Elkhorn Valley led 21-20 with just over a minute to play before halftime when the Falcons started a run by scoring the last eight points of the first half on 3-pointers from Nall and Black and a Brooke Wilcox transition layup.
“It felt really good to get going again,” Black said. “after we hit that slump after 14, we finally got on that roll.”
Any thoughts of Elkhorn Valley cooling down at halftime were quickly erased when the Falcons came out firing on all cylinders. They turned turnovers into the first 11 points of the second half with a pair of buckets from Kaylee Bacon, as well as transition hoops by Nall and Black.
“Give credit to EV,” Eisenhauer said. “They did a really good job on defense and forced us into some careless mistakes.”
Nall said the team's practices always include working on transition offense. “We want to get ahead of the ball and tonight we were able to do that and kept passing,” she said.
Senior Nall and sophomore Black provide a solid one-two punch for the Falcons at the guard position. Black finished with a game high of 21 points while Nall added 19.
“Olivia has been a starter for us since she was a sophomore,” Dittmer said. She came off the bench as our sixth man as a freshman, so she's got boatloads of experience and her and Carney are really working well together and that's what I like to see because that's a senior and a sophomore.”
The Falcons' had opened the season with three straight wins before running into Chambers/Wheeler Central on Saturday.
The Renegades' Taylor Jean Peter torched Elkhorn Valley with 28 points and 17 rebounds on the way to a 71-33 victory.
Dittmer was pleased with the way his team responded. “I told them it was a good test of our mettle. How we're going to bounce back from adversity when life slaps you I the face; are you going to pout around about it or are you going to do something about making yourself better?”
Selting led a balanced Wolfpack attack with 11 points while Bode and Kallhoff added 10 apiece.
Elgin Public/Pope John closes out the pre-Christmas portion of the schedule with a Saturday trip to Spencer to battle Boyd County.
Meanwhile, Elkhorn Valley hosts once-beaten Stuart on Friday before heading to Plainview on Saturday to take on the winless Pirates.
EPPJ 9 11 7 19 – 46
EV 14 15 22 12 – 63
ELGIN PUBLIC/POPE JOHN (4-2): Taylynne Charf 3 1-4 7; Lexi Bode 4 2-3 10; Skyler Meis 1 2-3 4; Kayce Kallhoff 3 1-2 10; Harlie Bode 2 0-3 4; Allyson Selting 4 0-0 11; Totals 17 6-15 46.
TILDEN ELKHORN VALLEY (4-1): Bria Gale 2 2-2 8; Haley Fleetwood 1 0-0 3; Kaylee Bacon 2 0-0 4; Olivia Nall 7 2-2 19; Carney Black 9 1-1 21; Erica Bacon 2 0-0 4; Brooke Wilcox 1 2-2 4; Totals: 24 7-7 63
3-POINT FIELD GOALS: EPPJ 6: Kallhoff 3, Selting 3; EV 8: Gale 2, Fleetwood, Nall 3, Black 2.