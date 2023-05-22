Fake news is a national crisis

Your grandma calls to tell you she just found some breaking news! Soon, all of the U.S.’s goldfish will go extinct because all water sources in the U.S. have been contaminated with apheniophoric acid. You ask her where she could have found this information … and she says Facebook. In reality, this post largely exaggerated a few deceased goldfish in a pet store and completely fabricated the term “apheniophoric acid.” In doing so, this news article has created a national panic.
While this is an outlandish example, many aspects of this scenario are based on the realities of the modern world. Today the media are littered with “fake news.” Fake news can be defined as “news stories that are false or misleading, without verifiable or accurate facts, quotes or sources.” While many news organizations have been labeled as “fake news,” this term can technically be directed only to individual articles or headlines. With this in mind, it is imperative to educate the public on what fake news actually is and how to best manage misinformation in their daily lives.
The intention behind fake news is often deliberate. Similar to the attempts of petty scammers, fake news writers also are looking to gain from misinformation. But the product of the fake news writers’ efforts is not directly financially driven. Their goals range from increasing website traffic (clickbait) or, more maliciously, creating a widespread panic that will favor an agenda. While these intents seem rather extreme, in the age we live in, with so many outside influences, it is convenient to sway public opinion through fake news articles.
What makes a news source reliable comes down to a short list of factors. One of the predominant factors of reliable news includes a list of sources cited. If the author has information and accredited data to back up his or her statements, it is more likely to be a trusted source. Ways you can identify if an article has a source is to scroll to the bottom of its page and browse through its footnotes or listed outside links. Oftentimes, accredited sources are published with domain names ending in “.org,” “.gov” or “.edu.” University studies and academic journals are also often trustworthy materials.
Identifying bias in sources is another way to detect fake news articles. Yet this can be increasingly difficult in light of the effort it takes to pinpoint an author’s intentions. When writing an article, a particular author may view circumstances in a different light. This change in viewpoint can be due to socioeconomic factors of their upbringing. But the effects of this bias can completely change the context of the topic for millions of readers, thus creating a tainted sense of the truth.
Today’s youths are often taught digital literacy and how to use the internet safely. However, older generations are not educated as thoroughly on the topic. It is essential to consider this when examining the fact that fake news is targeted at older demographics. It is vital that we, as a society, work toward digital literacy education for all age groups. Hopefully these efforts will result in a majority of citizens being immune to the malevolent intentions of fake news authors. So the next time Grandma tells you that your pet goldfish Bubbles is going to go extinct, check if her information is from a reliable source.