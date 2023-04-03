Hippity, hoppity, Easter is on its way! All children grew up saying this famous line in their elementary classes. Often the craft of making an Easter bunny out of paper, cotton balls and a basket filled with candy accompanied the familiar song.
As many Easters have come and gone, the same traditions are no longer shown. Much to my dismay, I no longer have the opportunity to make an Easter bunny or hunt for eggs in school but instead act as if it is any normal day. When on break, my family used to dye eggs and we had a large dinner with presents, candy and special surprises from the Easter bunny, with a church session to end the holiday. However, with many of the young members growing up and starting their own families, these familiar egg hunts and presents no longer exist.
We no longer participate in Easter egg hunts but instead enjoy the break off from school and the beautiful spring weather. Our sweet teeth have been filled by the years of sugary goodness, and we now opt for a vegan option, or a sugar-free alternative, to fill our Easter baskets. However, one tradition has still kept with the changing tides: Easter Sunday service.
Growing up in a religious family, faith has forever been an important concept. As with many Methodists, we will go to our Good Friday service and finish off our Easter weekend with morning service on the holiday itself. As much as the celebrations have altered with more years of wisdom, our faith will forever be a tradition that will remain in our hearts. No matter the number of wrinkles, or the technology you had growing up, faith will always remain an important concept.
Like many working students and adults, the joyous time ended with our favorite day of April: Tax day. What better way to celebrate the month of resurrection than to make sure taxes are filed and we have paid money to our government?
As years have passed, Easter no longer looks the same in many aspects, but the faith will always remain. Sugary sweets take a different form, and our favorite day of the month is no longer the break of school but instead tax day. Maybe Peter Cottontail should change the saying to “Hippity, hoppity, tax day is on the way!”