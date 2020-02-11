Coronavirus

NO CONFIRMED cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Nebraska, however the hospital has taken precautions if they need to contain it.

While the coronavirus has reached the United States, there have yet to be any confirmed cases of it in Nebraska. But should there be an outbreak, Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk has taken precautions to contain it.

To prepare for a potential outbreak, Faith Regional has been following the latest news and information from the Centers for Disease Control, said Dr. Afua Ntem-Mensah, an infectious disease specialist at Faith Regional.

There is no treatment for the virus. Faith Regional also has a plan in place should there be any suspected cases, though, Ntem-Mensah said.

“We’ve come up with a plan how the hospital would be able to contain a suspected case,” Ntem-Mensah said. “It’s always a case of infection prevention and infection control, because you cannot treat the infection, so you might as well as contain it. You try to contain the infection until you have some way to treat it.”

Until a vaccine, medication or other treatment is developed, doctors have to rely on symptomatic treatment, Ntem-Mensah said.

People with the virus have no symptoms for the first couple of days, although they may still be contagious, Ntem-Mensah said. After that, patients start to have upper respiratory tract symptoms — a runny nose, cough, fever and sore throat.

“We’ve also reached out to all our clinics. Yesterday we had a meeting with the emergency room staff to screen patients who come in with all upper respiratory tract symptoms,” Ntem-Mensah said. “Everyone coming through our ER with upper respiratory tract symptoms will be required to put on a face mask. We will be actively asking about history of travel.”

Because the symptoms of coronavirus are so similar to influenza, travel history is often the best indicator, Ntem-Mensah said.

Although there is a quarantine site in Nebraska, Ntem-Mensah does not think there is a risk of outbreak coming from it, she said.

“Quarantine areas are well-contained areas,” she said. “They are really closed off in such a way that it’s total quarantine. Nothing leaves the room.”

In the United States, there have been 12 confirmed cases of the virus, and 68 tests are still waiting for results as of Tuesday morning, according to the CDC.

THE CORONAVIRUS began in China. In late December, Chinese health authorities reported there was an unknown virus spreading, Ntem-Mensah said.

It is believed that the virus started in China’s Wuhan province, but some doctors have speculated it began months earlier in a different province and went unnoticed, Ntem-Mensah said.

The disease comes from bats, Ntem-Mensah said. Snakes might have been an intermediary host, though. Although the coronavirus may be common in some animals, it is new to humans.

“Because we do not have any immune system to fight these viruses, what happens is that the viruses can cause severe disease in us,” Ntem-Mensah said.

So far, over 1,000 people have died from the virus and around 43,000 people have contracted it globally as of Tuesday morning, according to the Associated Press.

Most of the fatalities so far have been older and middle-age men. Many of them had a history of smoking, lung disease or diabetes, Ntem-Mensah said.

TO PROTECT YOURSELF, Ntem-Mensah advises simple health practices.

“Wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands,” she said.

Ntem-Mensah also suggests wearing face masks at airports, where people could be coming from a country or region where the virus has spread to.

Even though residents of Northeast Nebraska may never come close to being exposed to the coronavirus, taking these precautions can have other benefits, Ntem-Mensah said.

“Wearing the face mask and also trying to do more hand washing, covering your mouth when you cough, you know, simple, simple things people are doing to protect themselves will also help to stem the spread of influenza,” she said.

