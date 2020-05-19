Faith Regional Health Services began offering elective procedures on May 4, in line with state health directives.
Certain requirements are still in place to ensure there are enough resources available in case of a surge of COVID-19 cases, said Kelly Driscoll, president and CEO of Faith Regional.
The criteria for offering elective procedures are:
— 30% of beds must be available.
— 30% of intensive care unit beds must be available.
— 30% of all ventilators must be available.
— Two weeks’ worth of personal protective equipment must be available.
Driscoll said meeting these criteria is not an issue at this time.
“So we’ve been monitoring that for a couple of weeks now as we’ve been preparing to provide elective procedures,” she said. “We have not come close to reaching that limit. We really felt comfortable that patients can get their elective procedures done here.”
Just in case, Faith Regional is monitoring the situation on a daily basis to make sure it continues to meet the criteria, Driscoll said.
“We’re monitoring the potential surge, and we have been for two months, so we’ve been preparing for this for two months,” she said. “I feel like the processes and plans we have in place will allow us the flexibility (needed to provide elective procedures).”
Driscoll said she is confident Faith Regional will be able to schedule and perform elective procedures, as they have been performing emergency procedures throughout the pandemic.
“We’ve been doing emergency surgeries and procedures this entire time, so we have solid processes in place,” Driscoll said. “Unfortunately, strokes, cancer care and heart care do not take a pause during a pandemic.”
While not as serious as emergencies, elective procedures are crucial for some, Driscoll said.
“Sometimes people perceive elective as cosmetic or something that maybe is unimportant, but to many patients it’s extremely important,” she said.
Rules are in place to prevent the spread of the novel COVID-19 pandemic. Patients will be screened ahead of time and at the door. Staff and patients will wear a mask, and patients will be provided with one if they don’t have one, Driscoll said. Also, people will continue to social distance by staying at least 6 feet apart.
GOING FORWARD, it is still important to use caution as restrictions are lifted, said Dr. Afua Ntem-Mensah, an infectious disease specialist at Faith Regional.
“I think we need to see everyone as a person under investigation,” Ntem-Mensah said. “So that’s one thing that the public needs to be aware of, that your neighbor could have COVID-19, but they could be asymptomatic.”
Maintaining social distance and keeping gatherings small is still important, Ntem-Mensah said.
“When you think about COVID-19 disease infection, it’s basically a communicable disease,” she said. “A communicable disease is something that one person can catch from another person just from being in close contact.”
Simple tasks such as wearing a mask in public, even a cloth mask, and hand washing can go a long way to keeping the coronavirus from spreading, Ntem-Mensah said.
“Some level of protection is better than nothing at all,” she said. “Wherever you go, whatever you do, don’t forget to wash your hands.”
While following these guidelines may be hard, it is necessary for now, Ntem-Mensah said.
“It may be difficult for people to adjust to this new normal, which people have been talking about. We just have to give ourselves some time,” she said. “We just have to accept that this is here to stay with us for a while.”
During this period, mental health is more important than ever, Ntem-Mensah said.
“Mental health is sometimes understated, but I think you need to continue to have good contact with your friends and family,” she said. “After this period is over, we’ll all be grateful. We need to keep faith and take one day at a time.”
One reason the virus has had such an impact on society is because of its novelty, Driscoll said.
“The biggest challenge that everyone in the science industry has is this is a really new virus. It’s four to five months old, we don’t know,” Driscoll said. “To have such an unknown virus, I think has rocked our entire world. It’s difficult. It makes us uncomfortable to know that we don’t know.”