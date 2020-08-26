Jaylene Miller wants to build a bigger kingdom for God one trinket, one toy, one tool at a time.
The Norfolk woman — along with her husband, Perry — opened a faith-inspired resale shop in downtown Norfolk earlier this summer with the hope of spreading the love of Christ through their work.
“At the heart of it, we believe that it’s important as followers of Christ to always be a blessing to others and to give to him and to others,” she said. “As we are blessed, we want to bless others.”
The shop — Added Blessings at 326 W. Norfolk Ave. in Norfolk — has been a long time in the making. The couple had kicked around the idea of buying a Christian bookstore in Houston, where they lived for 14 years after losing their apartment in California to the North Ridge earthquake in 1994.
“We wanted our own business,” Jaylene said.
But the timing of the opportunity with the bookstore didn’t pan out for the couple.
Perry had received a call from Nebraska to serve as the director of spiritual life and teacher of theology at Lutheran High Northeast, so the couple left Texas in 2013.
Over the years, the Millers had acquired four storage units’ worth of “bountiful blessings and hand-downs” after the deaths of Jaylene’s relatives. Some of those items are included in the merchandise that may be found at Added Blessings. Other items available are pieces that were donated from churches or individuals or purchased along the way.
“We’re taking what we have, what we have accumulated or what others bless us with and passing that blessing on,” Jaylene said.
The store contains an array of merchandise, from home decor, china settings, purses, scarves and collectibles to comic books, toys and musical instruments.
“It’s a great place to find gifts,” Jaylene said.
The Millers said they keep enough from the profit of their sales to pay for operating costs of the store, but the remainder is given back to churches, schools and the community.
“Not only are we blessed, but we want to bless others, but as we grow and as we profit from that, we want to take that and share it,” Jaylene said.
The store is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Millers are assisted with the operation of the store by friends.
Jaylene said she has enjoyed hearing the stories of customers who stop in and find the perfect item to fit their needs. Those stories are especially fun to hear when the items are attached to a long-ago memory, she said.
“The stories and the people are more than I expected,” she said. “I didn’t even think about that piece — how people coming in would bless us with what they were sharing. ... It’s been precious actually.”