2010 fads seem so outdated today

The year 2010 was not that long ago, but long enough that I was thinking there are some things that 2010 Diane would not understand about 2020 Diane’s life.
I would have a hard time explaining to 2010 Diane that iPhone 4 would prove to be a dud, and that my phone in 2020 was nice enough that I don’t really need the cool iPad that was first introduced in 2010. I’m pretty sure the 2010 Diane would have scoffed at that.
In 2010, I was big into ordering our Netflix movies by DVD through the mail and returning them by mail when we were done, and it was so cool because we didn’t have to take them to a store or anything.
In 2020, we are laughing at the whole movie-by-mail concept as we stream pretty much whatever we want whenever we want.
The movie “Avatar” became the highest grossing film of all time in 2010 bringing in over $2 billion worldwide. It just so happens that 2020 Diane hasn’t seen this infamous movie yet.
The TV series “Downton Abbey” premiered in the UK in 2010, and it took 2010 Diane 10 years to start watching it and to become a devout follower. What was I doing for 10 years?
In 2010, I thought I would have teenagers around forever, and that they would never learn to keep their room picked up or learn to have any good sense.
I still have a teenager home in 2020, but I’m not so worried about her considering her older siblings have grown up into pretty cool adults who are now in their 20s.
2010 Diane had never tasted sushi, nibbled from a charcuterie board or had Greek yogurt. 2020 Diane is loving all these things and hopes to better keep up with the food trends going forward.
The athletic/leisure clothing (athleisure) trend began in 2010 with 2010 Diane not realizing that 10 years later most women would have more leggings in their closet than pairs of jeans, whether they exercised or not.
That would have been hard for 2010 Diane to believe.
There are now cameras watching us everywhere from places that we didn’t think they would be.
It’s been a decade of wonders since 2010, and who knows what 2030 Diane will have to tell her 2020 counterpart.