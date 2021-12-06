Facebook changes name to Meta, but it's more of the same

The social media giant, Facebook, made headlines when its name was officially changed to Meta Platforms on Oct. 28. The Facebook brand extended well beyond the social media platform of the same name as Instagram and WhatsApp are just a couple of the social media services under the Facebook umbrella. The official reason for this rebranding is that the company and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, have ambitions that reach far beyond social media; though, for the present, the company will remain largely unchanged.
There is no shortage of conjecture as to whether Facebook’s name change had anything to do with recent privacy invasion scandals the company was involved in. Many believe that the name change was an attempt on Zuckerberg’s part to break free from Facebook’s unsavory reputation. Perhaps his attempt will be successful, but I do not believe so. The damage has already been done.
Zuckerberg’s past violations, paired with his lack of charisma and odd demeanor, make it so that no further project he is involved in will have the full trust of the public. This lack of trust will continue to serve as a sizable obstacle to the company’s forward progress. However, I think it is an obstacle that Meta can overcome. After all, Facebook and Instagram remain hugely popular even in the wake of privacy scandals, and the company has certainly generated enough revenue to keep itself afloat until its next major breakthrough.