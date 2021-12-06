The social media giant, Facebook, made headlines when its name was officially changed to Meta Platforms on Oct. 28. The Facebook brand extended well beyond the social media platform of the same name as Instagram and WhatsApp are just a couple of the social media services under the Facebook umbrella. The official reason for this rebranding is that the company and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, have ambitions that reach far beyond social media; though, for the present, the company will remain largely unchanged.

There is no shortage of conjecture as to whether Facebook’s name change had anything to do with recent privacy invasion scandals the company was involved in. Many believe that the name change was an attempt on Zuckerberg’s part to break free from Facebook’s unsavory reputation. Perhaps his attempt will be successful, but I do not believe so. The damage has already been done.

Zuckerberg’s past violations, paired with his lack of charisma and odd demeanor, make it so that no further project he is involved in will have the full trust of the public. This lack of trust will continue to serve as a sizable obstacle to the company’s forward progress. However, I think it is an obstacle that Meta can overcome. After all, Facebook and Instagram remain hugely popular even in the wake of privacy scandals, and the company has certainly generated enough revenue to keep itself afloat until its next major breakthrough.

Tags

In other news

Facebook changes name to Meta, but it's more of the same

Facebook has announced that its name is changing to Meta, a nod to the metaverse, a fictional world wherein people live in virtual reality. While this name change may be motivated by a sincere desire to pivot the company’s direction, this author suspects a more cynical motivation. The more l…

+35
Panthers make positive strides despite losses

Panthers make positive strides despite losses

Despite suffering losses to Millard South and Lincoln Southeast, respectively, the Norfolk High boys and girls basketball teams made positive strides while returning to the court following one-sided losses in season-opening Early Bird Classic basketball games.

Facebook changes name to Meta, but it's more of the same

The social media giant, Facebook, made headlines when its name was officially changed to Meta Platforms on Oct. 28. The Facebook brand extended well beyond the social media platform of the same name as Instagram and WhatsApp are just a couple of the social media services under the Facebook u…

Explosion of girls wrestling opens doors for area athletes

Explosion of girls wrestling opens doors for area athletes

When the Nebraska School Activities Association announced last year that girls wrestling would be an "emerging sport," many of those in the wrestling community figured it was only a matter of time before it would become an NSAA-sanctioned sport.