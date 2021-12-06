Facebook changes name to Meta, but it's more of the same

Facebook has announced that its name is changing to Meta, a nod to the metaverse, a fictional world wherein people live in virtual reality. While this name change may be motivated by a sincere desire to pivot the company’s direction, this author suspects a more cynical motivation. The more likely motivation is that Facebook is simply trying to duck public criticism for a number of misdeeds committed by the company. Such as how in 2018 during the Cambridge Analytica scandal, it was revealed that personal data from approximately 87 million Facebook users was used by a third-party company for political reasons. That resulted in a record $5 billion fine for the company given by the federal trade commission.
Additionally, Facebook may be trying to confuse members of the Senate about the harm that some of its content has caused for minors by changing its name. Earlier this year, Frances Haugen, a former data scientist at Facebook, revealed internal company documents describing how Facebook’s subsidiary company, Instagram, is harming the mental health of young girls and leading to an increase in eating disorders. This, obviously, has resulted in bipartisan concern in the Senate.
Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn said the following according to NPR: “It is clear that Facebook prioritizes profit over the well-being of users and children.” Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, also according to NPR, likewise expressed a similar sentiment, stating: “Facebook exploited teens using powerful algorithms that amplified their insecurities.”
Given these facts, this author believes that the American people and their Senate will not be so easily deceived, for Meta is Facebook, albeit with a different name.