Facebook changes name to Meta, but it's more of the same

Facebook changed its company name to reflect its focus on building the metaverse. Facebook wanted to be seen as more than just social media. It instead wanted to be seen as a metaverse company.
Changing Facebook to Meta didn’t help in light of the many privacy scandals surrounding the media giant. People are still mistrustful of the brand. Facebook’s stock price actually fell after it changed its name to Meta. It was starting to rise again, until the rebrand was announced.
This change has sparked plenty of talk. Most people either aren’t too thrilled about the Facebook name change, really don’t care or have trust issues about Meta.
A majority of people don’t believe that Meta will make a difference. They don’t trust Meta to keep their data safe at all. The trust in technology and social media has been declining more and more lately, and Facebook changing to Meta isn’t making people feel any better about it.