Facebook changes name to Meta, but it's more of the same

A while ago, there was a huge Facebook scandal. According to the New York Times, a whistleblower came forward with information and proof that Facebook prioritized its profit over its people.
Frances Haugen, the whistleblower, filed several lawsuits against her previous employer. Her claims were that “Facebook amplifies hate, misinformation and political unrest,” all of which she had proof for. Haugen secretly copied tens of thousands of pages of Facebook's internal research and found that Facebook was not keeping up with its promises of eradicating hate on its platform.
Haugen states that there was as little as “3-5%” of action against hate, and “1%” action against misinformation. Not only this, but she filed claims about Instagram and connections to teenage girls developing eating disorders. The case was well researched, and the jury agreed that Facebook needed to be regulated. The question everyone was asking, however, was how?
The New York Times also explained that Facebook seemingly answered this question recently with its company rebranding. Now called “Meta,” the Facebook company is going for a new look, calling itself the “metaverse.” Zuckerberg introduced his new concept of virtual reality. He proposed that there would be virtual concerts, shopping and even hanging out with other avatars with technology as advanced as body sensors. He proposed this concept as something that would become reality. The question is, why is this his main way of rebranding after countless scandals over privacy, security and lack of action?
Many believe that the Facebook company, or Meta, is trying to move into a different direction with the age demographic. While it already has an older and loyal following, it is losing younger potential customers to apps like YouTube and TikTok. By going in a direction that is reliant on the future, the hope is that future young generations will be interested in the metaverse. Not only this, but Meta hopes to have a better look for its company with the rebranding. Also, there can’t be controls with limitations by officials if they hone in on something that doesn’t yet exist or have a huge following.
In my humble opinion, I do not think this strategy will work. Not yet anyway. Everyone knows all the scandals of Facebook and will know that the metaverse is still, in its core, the Facebook company. A rebranding doesn’t change company values, and I don’t think anyone is fooled. In the future, however, this new look could bring in new younger people, especially with the promise of a virtual reality. A lot of people will drop in out of curiosity and, to be fair, even I am interested in the potential. That is, if more scandals don’t happen. Who knows the truth behind this redirection besides looking better? While I would love to give Meta the benefit of the doubt, too many people’s private information has been leaked and too much hate and misinformation has been spread. Who knows, maybe Mark Zuckerberg is changing for the better and suddenly cares about people rather than just money? Probably not, but only time will tell. Now all we can do is watch and wait.