Although students in Nebraska face a significant decrease in their state test scores, their scores remain significantly better than the rest of the nation.
Within the past couple of years, students throughout the country have tested comparatively lower to previous years. This decrease in scores should not come as a surprise, however, as it was an inevitable result of COVID-19.
COVID-19 forced students to relocate their learning from school classrooms to their own bedrooms. While enjoyable for some students, this move created obstacles in the path of learning. Being home meant students were under no true obligation to get work done, which led to them getting behind or not being introduced to new topics. Most of the work at this time was optional, but even then, the homework that was required many times remained unfinished as there were no direct consequences.
The lack of learning during this time then surely resulted in a decrease of test scores. This should be no shock as students were being tested over units they never learned due to their year being cut short. While scores in Nebraska dropped, the scores in other states had a slightly more significant drop. The reasons for this may vary; however, I believe the main reason for the drastic difference was Nebraska’s speedy response to COVID-19 in comparison to other states.
In contrast to many states across the nation, most schools in Nebraska opened up the following fall of 2020. This meant that students were back in their usual learning environment and were no longer required to learn through a screen. While we were able to have the luxury of returning to school, other states were not as fortunate.
Many had to remain learning and teaching with the use of different virtual apps like Zoom or Google Meet. While these apps were significantly helpful to both teachers and students, they were not equivalent to teaching and learning in person.
If the unexpected change to the traditional learning style in 2020 taught us anything, it is that students were more likely to understand and grasp concepts if they were being taught in person face-to-face. Digital devices have time and again proven to be of great assistance; however, they are not a permanent solution to teaching and are not equivalent to in-person learning. Teachers around the country should attempt to limit the use of digital devices during class time and instead should resort to more hands-on activities and interactions between students and teachers.