Fizzing cider bottles are popping, glittery glasses are being thrown around and cheers are heard as “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin 'Eve” is playing on the big screen. Children and adults are counting down as the clock goes 5 … 4 … 3 … 2 … 1 ….
Countless individuals look toward the new year, as they feel it is a breath of fresh air. Immediately after the clock strikes midnight, resolutions are formed. Some claim they are going to work out more, others state they will spend more time with their family and I say that they are silly.
Over the years I have come up with small resolutions that never came to light, such as saying that I am going to work out more or swear off pop, but ultimately forget the next day. As I get older and wiser, I look back on my fake resolutions and realize that they prove no benefit to my life. We form resolutions only to make ourselves feel better and create lives that we must live in but never seem to fulfill. To hide the pain and heartache that our lives consist of, we make a promise to do something that distracts us from the reality of the messy world.
Resolutions are designed to help us get through the deep wading pools of doubt that we hope to hide, and when we don’t, we fall into failure. A study done by Discover Happy Habits, reports that after one week, 75% of people are working on their resolutions. After two weeks, that goes down to 71%, 1-month declines to 64% and 6 months to 46%. With 7.837 billion people in this world, only 46% fulfill the resolutions they promise to make.
Why must we tell ourselves that to be a better person in the new year, we have to swear off the thing that gets us through our day? Well, the answer is much simpler than you would think.
With the hustle and bustle of everyday life, individuals would rather hide the true pain they are suffering through than face the facts of life. We would rather add challenges to our schedules than attack the real problem at hand. After all, isn’t trading pop for coffee much easier than telling your family members why you no longer call them?
Although the view of New Year’s resolutions being arbitrary may be pessimistic, it is realistic. I would much rather tackle the stressful challenges of my everyday life than suffer through one more party where my uncle’s weird friend wants to quit drinking alcohol and spend more time with his family. If he truly did, he wouldn’t be at the party.
Next time you pop bottles and watch your favorite midnight program, ask yourself which is easier. Promising yourself that you will work out every day or facing what life is throwing at you?