BURWELL — With just over eight minutes left in Friday night’s game, Neligh-Oakdale had a 13-point lead over third-seeded Burwell.
But the sixth-seeded Warriors saw that lead evaporate in the fourth quarter. A Burwell touchdown with just over a minute left helped end Neligh-Oakdale’s season in a wild 49-48 game.
Burwell trailed 48-35 but was able to cut into the lead on a touchdown by running back Caleb Busch.
Burwell forced a punt on Neligh’s next drive and drove all the way down the field, cutting down time on the clock.
Burwell tied the game with one minute and 33 seconds left in the game on a quarterback sneak by Barak Birch.
“It was amazing, it almost brought a tear to my eye,” Busch said. “It was an intense game.”
An extra point gave the Longhorns the one-point lead as they got the most important stop on defense, following the score.
“We just needed to calm down. We tried to adjust, and we had a little bit of control there at the end,” Burwell coach Luke Gideon said. “It was a good high school football game.”
Back on Sept. 11, Burwell got the best of Neligh-Oakdale in a 53-28 victory, handing Neligh-Oakdale its first and only loss of the season. On Friday night, the Warriors had a second chance to beat the Longhorns.
“I am so proud of our kids. We had a good plan, and I thought we executed it well; we just came up a little bit short,” Neligh-Oakdale coach Ron Beacom said.
Neligh-Oakdale came out of the half trailing 28-18, which seemed very familiar going back to the previous matchup.
But this time, the Warriors got the ball first in the second half, driving down the field and capping off the opening drive of the half on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Aiden Kuester to Julien Hearn.
“The first half was almost identical to the last time. We gave up a touchdown right before half to go down by 10, the difference was that we had to kick off to them,” Beacom said. “We played with no fear — the kids believed, and we were the aggressor. We ran hard and came after them defensively.”
Busch dominated the first half for Burwell, scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
But on Burwell’s first possession out of half, Busch fumbled, giving the Warriors a chance to get their first lead of the game.
Neligh-Oakdale took a 32-28 lead on another touchdown connection between Kuester and Hearn.
Three plays later, Burwell’s Birch threw a ball down the middle of the field intended for wide receiver Levi Bode. The ball got tipped in the air, landed in Hearn’s hands at midfield as he did the rest, returning it all the way for a touchdown.
“At halftime I knew Hearn didn’t touch the ball that much; we wanted to try to find a way to get the ball in his hands and ride him, and Aiden (Kuester) out,” Beacom said. “We knew those two had to do a few things for us in order for us to be successful. Both of them were making plays.”
Burwell didn’t go down without a fight, responding with a 46-yard touchdown at the end of the third and continuing to run the ball with Busch in the fourth quarter.
“We fought our way back in the game. We didn’t give up and throw in the towel; we just kept playing,” Gideon said. “Being able to overcome that was tough. It’s always tough playing somebody twice, especially somebody as talented as Neligh.”
Busch led Burwell’s rushing attack on Friday as he carried the ball 32 times for 153 yards and five touchdowns.
“They were keying in on me, but I knew we had to continue to ground and pound the ball,” Busch said. “It came down to who wanted it more, and we wanted it more.”
On the other side, Neligh-Oakdale’s Kuester did his best keeping his team in the game. The sophomore quarterback carried the ball 26 times for 199 yards and three touchdowns. Kuester also went 19 of 37 in the air with 283 yards and three touchdowns. Hearn ended his high school career with nine catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
Burwell moves onto the semifinals of the Class D1 playoffs, as Neligh-Oakdale ends the season with a 9-2 record. The Warriors reached nine wins for the first time since 1961.
Neligh-Oakdale (9-2) 12 6 22 8 – 48
Burwell (11-0) 14 14 7 14 – 49
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
B: Caleb Busch 29 run, (Casimir Koskela kick), 8:46.
NO: Aiden Kuester 47 run, (two-point conversion failed), 7:01.
B: Busch 10 run, (Koskela kick), 2:56.
NO: Dawson Kaup 29 pass from Kuester, (two-point conversion failed), 0:13.
SECOND QUARTER
NO: Busch 7 run, (Koskela kick), 8:53.
NO: Kuester 4 run, (two-point conversion failed), 1:46.
B: Busch 25 run, (Koskela kick), 0:48.
THIRD QUARTER
NO: Julien Hearn 23 pass from Kuester, (two-point conversion failed), 9:58.
NO: Hearn 13 pass from Kuester, (two-point conversion failed), 4:56.
NO: Hearn 40 interception return, (Colton Klabenes pass from Kuester), 3:43.
B: Gus Elliot 46 pass from Barak Birch, (Koskela kick), 2:57.
FOURTH QUARTER
NO: Kuester 4 run, (Hearn pass from Kuester), 8:41.
B: Busch 3 run, (Koskela kick), 6:28.
B: Birch 1 run, (Koskela kick), 1:33.