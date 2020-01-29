Jeff Beller has spent the better part of the past two years at the laundromat.
The Humphrey native and his wife, Karla, knew when they purchased the Wash Tub in Norfolk two years ago, there were a lot of improvements they wanted to make, and it was going to take a lot of time and energy.
“I pretty much lived here for a year and a half,” Beller said. “I was here constantly.”
Now, the improvements are complete, and Beller said he is looking forward to providing an environment that will help his business be a better service to the community.
The Bellers purchased the Wash Tub from longtime owners Marty and Belinda Gratopp in November 2017. In addition to other business endeavors, Beller had spent 20 years in the insurance industry and then worked at an automobile dealership but was looking for something else to do when he purchased the laundromat.
The Wash Tub caught his attention because it has been part of the Norfolk business community for a long time; he credits manager Kandie Smidt with a big part of its continued success.
Beller said Smidt helped keep the place running throughout the efforts to remodel the interior, as well as helping with some of the improvement efforts, including tearing up floor tiles. The work done, Beller said, was extensive.
“We eliminated a lot of the old machines ... and brought in a lot of newer, bigger machines, so they will handle more clothes at one time,” Beller said.
The facility before the completion of its remake had created frustrations for customers, as well.
“There was a time when people would come in here and a lot of the machines were broke,” Beller said. “That doesn’t happen anymore.”
The Wash Tub now has 24 dryers and 30 washers. The business can handle a standard 10-pound load of laundry, as well as 60-pound loads.
“I had my niece bring couch cushions. I just had a gentleman bring me three giant comforters,” Smidt said. “We do blankets, clothing, anything. If you can get it in a washer, we can wash it.”
Despite the work being done at the time, Beller said the business was constant after the flooding last March. He added that the Wash Tub also has products that help eliminate odors left by fires.
The Wash Tub also has tanning options — two beds and a stand-up tanner — available to give patrons something to do while their wash is being done. Dropoff service is available. Curbside laundry pick-up also is available but only for customers who have mobility challenges.
The Wash Tub is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. and, while the improvements to the building included the installation of a new security system, an attendant always is on-duty to oversee the business and to help customers with their needs.
“We hope to be a better service to the community,” Beller said. “We want a good-looking, secure facility for everybody.”