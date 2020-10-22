To say Lutheran High Northeast got off to a quick start in its D1 playoff game Thursday evening would be an understatement.
The Eagles scored 32 unanswered points in the opening quarter--despite running just four offensive plays--then cruised to a 50-22 victory over Elmwood-Murdock in what coach Darin Suckstorf told his team after the game was "the first step" in what Lutheran High hopes is an extended playoff run.
“We had the wind, and we pinned them deep, then got a turnover right away and scored on our second (offensive) play, and kept it going from there,” Suckstorf said. “It was probably one of the best starts we’ve had for awhile, so I’m very proud of that.”
The turnover on the Knights’ first possession turned into a short-field scoring opportunity that Lutheran High required just two plays to cash in, when Eli Knapp scored from the seven-yard line.
Then, after E-M’s second possession ended on a failed fourth-and-eight from its own 30, Haydyn Beaudette promptly scampered 30 yards around end to increase the Eagles lead to 14-0.
Lutheran High’s defense, which limited the Knights’ primary ballcarrier, Jared Drake, to 64 first-half yards on 22 attempts, forced a three-and-out--setting up the Eagles’ next two scores, which took all of 10 seconds.
First of all, Garrett Boulter blocked Henry Coleman’s punt, which went out of the end zone for a safety and two points, but also required E-M to ‘free kick’ the ball back to Lutheran High. The Knights’ choice to squib kick off of a tee ended up in the hands of Cort McKeown who romped 37 yards for another Eagles score.
Knapp’s 41-yard touchdown run on the first play following another failed fourth down try by E-M ended the first quarter with Lutheran High leading 32-0, but the Eagles added two more scores in the second period.
The first, a 7-yard run by Beaudette capped a 58-yard march, and the second, a 5-yard plunge by Knapp finished a 50-yard drive that established a 44-0 halftime lead.
Suckstorf chose to turn the game over to back-ups both offensively and defensively in the second half until the Knights scored 22-consecutive points in the third and early fourth period.
“We’ve got a lot of guys we can play, and a number of those guys rotate in,” Suckstorf said. “We decided to go with the second group, give them some reps, and those are the best reps you can get--in a game situation. This was their time to get that experience that they don’t always get in practice.” Although the Knights’ Drake finished the game with 224 rushing yards and three touchdowns, 150 of those--and all three of his touchdowns--were in the second half.
To stifle E-M’s momentum, the Eagles turned to a 'wildcat package' midway through the final period, featuring the direct-snap running of Knapp--who topped off the evening with his fourth touchdown among his team-leading 182 rushing yards--to chew up much of the remaining time in the 50-22 win.
“I wanted to get those guys reps, and I thought we could move the ball, get some first downs, and keep the clock running,” Suckstorf said. “But they got a little momentum, so we put our varsity offense in to run the clock out.”
“In our offense we can put anybody back there (in the wildcat alignment); it’s just one of our packages,” he said. “It’s something we practice.”
The Eagles second-round opponent will be determined by the re-seeding of the winners of games in the first round.
Elmwood-Murdock (5-4) 0 0 8 14 -- 22
Lutheran High Northeast (8-1) 32 12 0 6 -- 50
Scoring summary
First quarter
LH: Eli Knapp 7 run (Haydyn Beaudette run), 10:50.
LH: Beaudette 30 run (run failed), 6:57.
LH: Garrett Boulter blocked kick, safety, 4:52.
LH Cort McKeown 37 free kick return, 4:42.
LH: Knapp 41 run (Beaudette run), :39.
Second quarter
LH: Beaudette 7 run (pass failed), 7:12.
LH: Knapp 5 run (run failed), :29.
Third quarter
EM: Jared Drake 11 run (Cade Hosier run), 5:21.
Fourth quarter
EM: Drake 13 run (Drake run), 10:47.
EM: Drake 5 run (run failed), 6:36.
LH: Knapp 36 run (run failed), 4:54.