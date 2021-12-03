When the Nebraska School Activities Association announced last year that girls wrestling would be an "emerging sport," many of those in the wrestling community figured it was only a matter of time before it would become an NSAA-sanctioned sport.
The response, though, was a little faster than even the most optimistic were expecting.
More than 700 girls across the state will compete for the first NSAA gold medals in girls wrestling this coming season, a far cry from the 178 who participated in last year's Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-sponsored state tournament and more than double what NSAA officials were expecting after the sport was upgraded to varsity status this school year.
Ron Higdon, director of wrestling for the NSAA, said there were two proposals for girls wrestling in 2019. One was to make it a sanctioned sport, and the other was to consider it an "emerging sport," which would give its member schools an opportunity to see what kind of interest there was in girls wrestling.
"Going through that process, we had to show that schools wanted to have it and showed an involvement in it, and the board could sanction it any time within a three-year period," he said. "It was pretty evident that the membership wanted it, so it was sanctioned after one year."
Initially, Higdon said 70 schools across the state were interested in starting a girls wrestling program, but once the sport was upgraded by the NSAA Board of Control last spring, that number blew up to 111, forcing the NSAA to rethink how it would have girls qualify for a state tournament.
"Originally, we were going to have two districts with four qualifiers each, but we had to change that plan and so we're going with four districts and the top three will qualify for a 12-person bracket at state," Higdon said.
Les Painter, an assistant wrestling coach at Pierce High School, was one of a number of coaches across the state who have been behind the movement to add girls wrestling as an official sport. He and retired coach Norm Manstedt were the authors of the original proposal to add the sport in Nebraska high schools, and Painter said he wasn't surprised to hear of the numbers of girls who are giving the sport a shot.
"When you look at Nebraska, we don't have the numbers of kids that Missouri and Iowa has, but I'm not surprised with the parents here who are OK with girls wrestling girls versus wrestling boys," he said. "That was the main reason that we took this upon ourselves. We saw girls who wanted to get into it but didn't want to have to wrestle boys to do it. It was time to have their own league."
Ray Maxwell, West Point-Beemer's wrestling coach, also saw the need for providing girls their own avenue for competing in the sport. His school was one of the first in the state to start a girls-only team, and he's seen the growth in the sport firsthand.
"Years ago, we'd have one or two girls come out who didn't last very long, but then five years ago, Ron and I went to a meeting and he said girls wrestling is coming and we should do something," he said. "I started going around the school and asking some girls if they'd be interested, and we had six come out that first year."
He said girls wrestling has grown exponentially in Nebraska in the past couple of years.
"It's mushroomed," he said. "We grew steadily those last two years with the NSWCA state tournament, and now we're looking at more than 700 girls across the state. I think if the Lincoln schools get on board, you'd see another 100 or so beyond that. It's been a real eye-opener for a lot of people."
Battle Creek coach Cody Wintz said sanctioning the sport has been a key to the sudden growth of the sport.
He had his first girl come into the program three years ago when Afftyn Stusse — a state runner-up in the NSWCA state tournament last year — was encouraged to join the team. The daughter of a wrestler who was a state medalist back in the late 1990s, she had never competed in the sport and was looking at going out for basketball when he talked her into giving wrestling a shot.
"She comes from a wrestling family but had never done it, and I had to convince her that she'd be good at it," he said. "It was different having 22 boys and one girl in the wrestling room and it took a week or so to get used to things, but after that it was like having another kid in the program and she's done everything, and now we've got seven girls out for wrestling this year."
Under the rules set forth by the NSAA, girls and boys teams will no longer be able to practice together, and girls who are part of a girls team will not be able to compete in boys duals and tournaments (girls in schools without a girls wrestling program still have the option of participating on a boys team).
Those changes present challenges for wrestling programs, especially those at smaller schools like Pierce and Battle Creek.
"It's going to cause some difficulties for some teams since girls and boys can't practice together now, and you'll also have to find some tournaments that are girls-only or have a girls bracket running with a boys tournament, so that will split up the coaching staff a little bit," Wintz said.
"You also have the fact that girls districts will be the same weekend as the boys state dual tournament, so that will split up some staffs," Painter added. "We're lucky that we have six good coaches on staff and we can work out who goes where, and you'll eventually see these schools split their staffs up so you'll have a girls staff and a boys staff."
Maxwell said having girls and boys practicing separately will benefit both programs.
"Girls are at a totally different level (than boys) and are very eager to learn, more so than the boys," he said. "Because they're at different levels, we haven't had a lot of success with the girls and guys practicing together, because the girls are asking a lot of questions where the boys are wanting to work, so it's kind of a distraction."
West Point-Beemer's approach is to split the two teams — one will wrestle live in the school's main wrestling room while the other does conditioning by running the hallways and drilling in a smaller room that was once a weight room. The two teams will switch, giving the other team a chance to wrestle live while the other drills and conditions.
Everybody is looking forward to that third weekend in February when the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships are held at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The addition of girls wrestling creates new challenges there as well, and Higdon said he's excited to see what happens there.
"Usually we go from 10 to eight mats on Friday night, but we'll be running 10 mats on Friday night with the addition of the girls there, and we're pretty positive that it's going to run pretty smooth," he said. "With the number of girls and the number of those just starting out, we probably won't see as many overtime matches and will probably see more falls (than the boys), so being able to have 10 mats Friday night will help move things along."
Northeast Nebraska should be represented well in girls wrestling. West Point-Beemer won the first NSWCA title back in 2020 and finished third last year behind South Sioux City and Schuyler. All three teams return loaded lineups, and Maxwell said they won't be the only ones in the mix for a team title.
"Minden has 27 girls out, Lexington has 23, and Schuyler has the most points returning from last year's state tournament, and Pierce has picked up some girls as well, so there will be a lot of legitimate teams with some legitimate contenders," he said.
And for those who haven't seen much in the way of girls-wrestling-girls competition, they should be in for quite a surprise this season.
"I think it will be an eye-opener for a lot of people, especially with it running in conjunction with the boys tournament," Maxwell said. "Some might think 'so what, it's girls,' but there are a number of girls out there who have some very good technique and moves and it's quite impressive to watch. There's a lot of experience that people don't know about that will be showing up."
Higdon agrees.
"The girls who qualified for state last year were really good, and there are some really talented athletes out there who didn't get a chance to compete because we hadn't sanctioned it yet," he said. "Four years ago, only six states sanctioned (girls wrestling) and now it's more than 30, so it's growing nationwide and it's the fastest-growing sport as far as schools sanctioning the sport."