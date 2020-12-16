There’s a trend that you may want to consider as your new holiday tradition — making, giving and drinking cocoa bombs.
Just in case you’ve not watched any TV cooking shows lately or you don’t have a Facebook account, cocoa bombs are filled balls that blow up in your milk to make hot chocolate.
Pre-made cocoa bombs are pretty much sold out this year but don’t worry, you can make your own bombs as it isn’t all that complicated. You’ve got a week or so to work on it and surely someone in your family can figure out how to make them by the end of the holiday season.
First you or they need to purchase some melting chocolate (the waxy kind) that is sold in the holiday baking aisles of most grocery stores. You will also need some round molds. Since many many people are purchasing said popular molds (Amazon can’t get them to you before February), you’ll have to find a substitute.
I happen to have some of those Jello egg molds that we’ve made finger jello eggs in for many Easters. The molds are also perfect for making cocoa bombs because they’re big enough to stuff with goodies but small enough to float in a mug of hot milk.
You could use a ping pong ball, too. Just dip a few clean greased ping pong balls into some melted chocolate and let them cool, carefully removing the balls when the chocolate has hardened. Whatever the method you use, you’ll want to end up with two half circles of hollow chocolate. The next step it to fill both halves of the circles with some surprise ingredients like mini marshmallows, coffee powder and/or tiny peppermint pieces.
Put both half circles together carefully at their edges and then seal the ball closed with the goodies inside by using some extra melted chocolate as glue. You may be tempted to microwave it (the thought crossed my mind) but you will have a cocoa blob rather than a bomb if you do so.
For a little added pizazz, you can then roll the closed-up chocolate ball in sprinkles and you’re done. Over Christmas, you would then hand a guest a mug with a bomb in it and then pour hot milk over the top of it until BAM, the bomb explodes marshmallows and chocolate everywhere \h— mostly into the milk making a nice chocolately drink.
I’m thinking it will be a hit, especially if I make some extra-explosive cocoa bombs with a little peppermint liquer in them for the adult guests.
For those who’d rather drink these in the morning, I’m going to fill bombs with cocoa powder mixed with some instant coffee granules.
It’s a good year for exploding drinks, right?