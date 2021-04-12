Explaining the ‘cancellation’ of Dr. Seuss and Pepe Le Pew

Dr. Seuss was read to me when I was a little kid. I used to love the rhyming and the fun pictures. I also used to watch reruns of Pepe Le Pew on Cartoon Network as a child. Now six Dr. Seuss books are set to no longer to be published because of racist imagery and Pepe Le Pew isn’t going to be in the new Space Jam movie due normalizing rape culture. Has it gone way too far or is it okay to call these things out?
The six books set to no longer be published are “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.” Out of the six books in the list I have only read or been read three of them. These books are no longer being published because of the stereotypes and racist imagery. For example, in “And to Think That I saw It on Mulberry Street” the book has an image of an Asian man drawn very stereotypically and the text says, “A Chinese boy who eats with sticks.” This example is more stereotypical towards Asian people than it is racist but that doesn’t mean it’s okay. I will say that all of these books were published, written, and illustrated a long time ago and before Dr. Seuss wrote children books he was a political cartoonist in World War II. When he was a political cartoonist, he would draw a lot of racist imagery and hate symbols. Honestly, I don’t know what to think learning all of this; the part of me that read the three books that are set to no longer to be published doesn’t remember them having this imagery. Then there is a part of me that knows that the publishing company is probably in the right. Especially since I know that the man who was Dr. Seuss wasn’t a good person cheating on his sick wife. A lot of parents make the argument that their kid doesn’t recognize the racist imagery and some psychologists disagree with that. I think that if you are a parent and you still have the six books that are set to no longer to published speak to your child about the stereotypes. In the end I think it is the company’s decision first.
Pepe Le Pew isn’t going to be in the new Space Jam movie. The beloved skunk who is in many cartoons is seen chasing a female cat around trying to win her love. Some people have seen this as promoting rape culture. I remember as a kid when I did watch the cartoon, I didn’t enjoy it as much I enjoyed the other cartoons because I found Pepe Le Pew annoying. The one episode that I vividly remember of Pepe Le Pew he was chasing the female cat around a jewelry store. At one point the cat desperately trying to get away locks herself in a cabinet and Pepe fakes death to get her to come around. Now remembering this part of this episode, I see how people could see that it’s promoting rape culture. The female cat has said no many times and he’s still forcing himself on her. It’s only when he fakes death, a manipulation tactic abusers use to make their victims stay, that the female cat feels like she has to come around. Over thinking this cartoon honestly gave me the creeps; why was it okay to show this on TV? It does have known abuse tactics like holding death over a victim’s head. Also, the main thing people argue that because the female cat said no or shows that she doesn’t want the skunk’s attention and instead of stopping his pursuit of the cat, the skunk continues. People argue that this is promoting rape culture. That even if you say no someone might still pursue you and also it implies that no matter how many times someone says no, still try to go after them. Some people might argue that it’s a cartoon, it’s not that deep and I would say that adults make cartoons and pass it through other adults who see the cartoon before it goes live. Someone could connect the dots.
Half of my childhood is caught up in “cancel culture” and I don’t know what to really think about it all. I think it’s for the good to trying to make everything a little less tense especially right now. I think that people who make children’s media need to be more sensitive.