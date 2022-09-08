It’s a crowded kills leaderboard for Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
And that’s one big reason the Bears have jumped out to a 6-0 start and moved up one spot in this week’s Class C ratings to No. 6.
Sophomore outside hitter Tali Erwin leads LCC — barely — with 2.6 kills per set. Junior outside hitter Mallory Eriksen has 2.5 while senior middle hitter Berniece McCorkindale averages 2.4. Coach Julie Kvols loves seeing that balance.
“We just told the girls that there are some teams where one person gets 27 kills,” she said. “It’s so awesome that we have so many people attacking the ball all the time, and spreading that out spreads our offense so much. It has to keep everyone honest on their blocks on their side and make sure they protect everybody on our team.”
Kvols said the Bears’ success at the service line also has played a big part in the team’s undefeated first two weeks of the season.
“Right now, our serving has been really aggressive,” she said. “Berniece McCorkindale had 10 aces against Ponca. Aggressive serving has taken some teams out.”
Plenty of experience returned from last year’s 22-12 team that fell in subdistricts to Crofton.
But the Bears got off to a much quicker start this season. They opened by sweeping West Point-Beemer and Battle Creek in a triangular.
LCC went 0-2 against those same teams last year.
“It boosted the confidence of the girls so much, especially since we played good teams,” Kvols said. “West Point-Beemer is a solid team. Battle Creek has been a solid team in the past. I felt that gave them a huge confidence boost to play all-out volleyball all the time.”
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge has dropped only two out of the 16 sets it has played.
“I’m super proud of the kids right now,” Kvols said. “They’re playing super hard and playing some gritty volleyball right now — some really good volleyball.”
The coach said goals for a season can always a “tricky” thing.
“Everyone wants conference championships, everyone wants a district final — those are pretty generic,” she said. “But I think playing hard together (is a goal), and then there are always those wants and desires for every team. We’ve been chasing state a long time here.”
That chase has lasted for LCC’s existence. Coleridge last qualified in 2008, while Laurel-Concord’s final appearance was in 2002.
Kvols said this year’s team is one that makes a coach proud exiting the court win or lose because it always gives a full effort.
She said the players continue to develop.
“We’ve been trying to build our team and have some girls play all the way around who played three rotations and subbed in,” Kvols said. “I think building on that has helped our girls. The experience is always good when you’ve had girls who played in big games at a young age. They understand what they need to do and step up at those times.”
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s next test comes in the Wakefield tournament on Thursday and Saturday. The Bears will face a rematch with Ponca and a pair of battle-tested teams with deceptive records – Lutheran High Northeast and Hartington Cedar Catholic.
CLASS C
The first change at the top for the season came this week in Class C, and it was a predictable switch.
North Bend Central vaulted up from No. 6 into the No. 1 ranking due to its 7-0 start, which included a two-set sweep of previously undefeated and No. 1 Oakland-Craig.
That victory came in the annual NEN Classic, which provides an early idea of the pecking order of the area’s Class C teams. In addition to beating Oakland-Craig in the gold bracket, North Bend Central also bested new No. 4 Wisner-Pilger and Lutheran High Northeast on the same day.
A quick note on Lutheran High Northeast, a ratings contender despite a 3-5 record: The Eagles’ four losses have come to teams with a combined record of 28-5, and three of those losses came to each other.
With a 5-1 record — including two wins over rated teams — Oakland-Craig didn’t slid far. The Knights are now at No. 2.
Pierce also goes back one notch at No. 3. The Bluejays are 5-1 with their lone loss coming to Class D No. 1 Norfolk Catholic in a five-set battle that featured about as high level volleyball as you can find between teams playing their second match of the season.
Pierce rebounded from that to win the Columbus Scotus invite on Saturday.
Wisner-Pilger and Clarkson/Leigh flip flop at Nos. 4 and 5 after the Gators won their meeting 2-1 during a triangular on Tuesday.
Wisner-Pilger is 6-2 with its only loss coming on Saturday against North Bend Central and Oakland-Craig.
The now No. 5 Patriots are 4-3 with their other losses coming to Aurora and Class D No. 3 Howells-Dodge.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge improved to 6-0 and move up one position to No. 6.
After playing six matches over the first six days of the season, No. 7 Battle Creek (4-2) will be off for eight days before getting back into action with Thursday’s loaded Summerland triangular with Norfolk Catholic.
Previous No. 3 Guardian Angels Central Catholic has been shorthanded to start the season and that resulted in a 4-4 record and an exit from the ratings — for now.
Summerland (8-0) and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (4-0) stood out as the top contenders for the opening at No. 8. Summerland gets the nod with three wins over ranked Class D teams.
But Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family — which beat GACC in five sets on Tuesday — can make its case when it hosts North Bend Central on Thursday and Oakland-Craig next week.
CLASS D
For the first time this season, there’s a change in the Class D ratings. But it’s just one switching of teams in the bottom half of the top eight as the first major shakeup is still on hold.
Norfolk Catholic (5-1) isn’t dropped out of the top spot after a loss to Class C1 Bishop Neumann. Not with wins over Class C No. 3 Pierce and Class D No. 7 Cedar Catholic on its record.
No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis got its season underway on Saturday and is now 3-0 and has yet to drop a set.
No. 3 Howells-Dodge (6-1) has reeled off six consecutive victories since its opening night five-set loss to Oakland-Craig.
Class C No. 8 Summerland is the only team to defeat No. 4 O’Neill St. Mary’s or No. 5 Elgin Public/Pope John, so both of those teams sit firmly in place.
New No. 6 Hartington Cedar Catholic (3-4) and No. 7 Wynot (4-1) switch positions due to the Trojans handing Class C2 Crofton its first loss of the season and the Blue Devils losing to that team last week.
Cedar Catholic may have a losing record, but the only one of those defeats not to a team in a larger class was to No. 1 Norfolk Catholic.
Stuart (5-3) holds onto the No. 8 spot with its losses in the past week coming to Class C No. 8 Summerland and Class D No. 5 Elgin Public/Pope John.