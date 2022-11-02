LINCOLN – North Bend Central took a big step towards changing its reputation during the Class C1 state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
The top-seeded Tigers picked up their third state tourney victory in school history by sweeping eighth-seeded Adams Central 25-18, 25-18, 25-20.
It was a different type of success at Pinnacle Bank Arena for North Bend Central, which has won three consecutive girls basketball titles at the venue.
“We kind of get that memo that we’re that basketball school,” said junior outside hitter Josie Cleveringa, who had a team-high 13 kills. “So it’s just kind of fun to show up here in volleyball and be the No. 1 seed and show people that we’re just not basketball.”
Even though the Tigers hadn’t competed at this state tournament since 2017, they transferred that basketball knowledge into early leads in each of the first two sets.
“They’ve been experienced in basketball state, so they came in knowing what to expect,” NBC coach Amy Sterup said. “We have a few new girls out there, but they handled themselves pretty well.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better game from them.”
Adams Central coach Libby Lollman said the Patriots didn’t have an experience advantage even though they were playing in Lincoln for the third consecutive November.
“They didn’t look like someone who hadn’t been here before,” she said. “They did some good things and they kept (Kaitlyn Emanual) in the front row for long periods of time, which really helped them. … She played a majority of the game in the front row, which is hard.”
Cleveringa said the Tigers were a calmer team than would be expected for a group making its state tournament debut.
“I think a lot of us felt more comfortable because we’ve played in PBA (in basketball),” she said. “We know how crazy it is, how loud it is. I think that really helped.
“But we just played calm. We knew it was another game of volleyball. It’s just at a different and bigger venue.”
North Bend Central led the opening set 10-7 after both teams put together 5-0 runs. But the Tigers steadily pulled away from there to take a 1-0 lead.
“We didn’t hit as well (as usual),” Lollman said. “Our hitters that first set hit the worst that they have all year. We knew defensively their block was going to be strong, but we just did some uncharacteristic things. Then we played catchup the entire game. It’s hard to compete down here if you’re going to play catchup.”
Adams Central’s Megyn Scott only had one of her 13 kills in the first set. She got going with six in the second, but it wasn’t enough.
The Tigers got out to a 10-4 lead and the Patriots never got closer than three the rest of the way.
“We always talk about starting fast and getting out on top,” Cleveringa said. “When we do that, the confidence just builds and we keep rolling with it through all the sets.”
Lollman said miscues continued to hurt Adams Central in the second set.
“We were in system a lot of the time,” she said. “We talked a lot about you don’t have to do something different than you’ve done all season. Stick with what you know. But we had lots of hitting errors that were very uncharacteristic for us. We made it hard on ourselves.”
Emanuel caused problems for the Patriots (24-10) at the net with her eight kills and eight blocks.
“She’s just a big blocker for us,” Sterup said. “Kaitlyn’s been with that basketball team ever since she was a freshman, so she knows what it takes to win the game. She stepped it up and kept them calm. She’s been a tremendous leader for us this year.”
Adams Central jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the final set and led 15-14 before the Tigers scored 10 unanswered. After the Patriots got back within 24-20, NBC closed it out on a dump kill by setter Kathryn Gaughen, who had 31 set assists.
“I felt like we let up a little bit when they came in on fire, so we just kind of sat back a little bit,” Sterup said. “We kicked it into gear.”
Lollman said the Patriots played well in the third set and forced the Tigers to win that set.
“They earned a lot at the end,” she said. “Based on that set, they competed well and they finished that one. It’s the first and second set that were like we should have had a better start and then we could have played a fourth (set) and kept going.
“Volleyball’s a game of runs, and they did a good job in the third. I wish we could have done a better job in the first and second sets.”
With a win in Friday’s 1 p.m. semifinal, North Bend Central (31-1) would advance to its first volleyball championship match. This is something that has been building for months.
“I think we’ve worked hard,” Cleveringa said. “We showed up that first day of summer and put in work since then. We knew we had a goal. We knew we had a great team. We just wanted to get here and prove it to people.”
Adams Central (24-10) 18 18 20
North Bend Central (31-1) 25 25 25
ADAMS CENTRAL (kills-aces-blocks): Gracie Wichman 0-1-0, Hannah Gengenbach 4-0-0, Kylie Lancaster 1-0-0, Irelyn Samuelson 0-0-0, Megyn Scott 13-0-1, Gabrielle Feeney 1-0-0, Lauryn Scott 5-0-1, Rachel Goodon 8-0-1, Lucy Fago 0-0-0. Totals 32-1-3.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL (kills-aces-blocks): Kathryn Gaughen 2-1-0, Cassandra Burbach 2-0-0, Lauren Sterup 0-0-0, Lindsey Emanuel 8-2-0, Kaitlyn Emanuel 8-1-8, Josie Cleveringa 13-1-1, Jayla Van Ampting 0-0-0, Brooklyn Shaw 3-0-1. Totals 36-5-10.
Set assists: AC 29 (Feeney 26, Wichman 2, L. Scott 1), NBC 31 (Gaughen 31).