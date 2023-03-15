Experience, and not just from its upperclassmen, provides the Norfolk High boys soccer team with a versatility that should allow the Panthers to improve on last season’s 5-10 record.
Norfolk coach Joe Myers returns 10 letter winners, including eight players with starting experience, and a good mix of six seniors to provide leadership for 10 juniors, 13 sophomores and 11 freshmen.
“We have a really good group of sophomores, and we expect two freshmen, Vidal Aguirre and Isidro Rosas Alarcon, to contribute significantly to the varsity group,” Myers said. “We have several players back from our junior varsity, as well as some new players that will also contribute.”
With over half of the team’s scoring back from a year ago including leading scorer Ben Schoenherr (8 goals, 4 assists) and Alonso Barajas (5 goals, 2 assists) — Myers expects a remedy for the five games the Panthers lost by one goal in 2022.
“I’m looking for Ben to double his goal scoring, if he can stay healthy,” Myers said. “I think we’ll be able to attack more, which means he’ll be able to stay higher up the field as more of an attacking player than coming back to help on defense, which he often had to do last year.”
Myers said Schoenherr is often a little banged up because “opponents know that he’s our best attacking player, so they double him, they foul him.”
“We’re playing a similar formation to what we played last year,” Myers said. “We’ll probably play with four attacking midfielders, with one or two of them possibly as attacking strikers.”
Schoenherr, Brooks Reiman, Peyton Vietor, Mason Merkel, Rosas Alarcon, Joshua Martinez Gonzalez, and Juan Juan Virves are among those currently in the mix for a spot as attacking midfielders although the lineup is not set.
Myers said the coaching staff is still considering various personnel options that may best suit the Panthers’ versatility, with much of that versatility coming from the experience a number of players picked up playing soccer during the offseason.
“This group has the soccer IQ to change formations from game to game or at halftime, depending on the situation or opponent,” Myers said. “We have more options at the forward positions and our defense is experienced and athletic, which should allow us to be braver in going forward with more numbers.”
The Norfolk defense should be “very solid this year,” Myers said.
Kailyn Libengood is expected to fill the role as the Panthers’ goalkeeper, with Barajas, Tanner Eisenhauer and Josiah Kumm listed as candidates for positions on the defensive end of the field.
“The challenge will be to integrate new players with experienced players and learn how to play as a team,” Myers said. “Our focus will be on attacking fast and sprinting back on defense. Tired players will be subbed off for fresh legs that will continue on with high-level soccer and hard work.”
With the blend of upperclassmen and talented younger players, expectations have the Panthers setting lofty goals despite a difficult schedule teeming with talented Heartland Athletic Conference squads.
Norfolk’s goals, Myers said, are to have a winning season, finish in the top four at the HAC tournament and take another step by reaching the second round of the district tournament — “and see what happens.”
“This is the deepest and most experienced group that I have coached at NHS,” Myers said. “We have the potential to win a bunch of games if the players play as a team, communicate with each other and learn to score goals and defend as a group.”
Assisting Myers this season is Myles Burkink, while Jesus Sanchez and Ross Fundus will serve as volunteer assistants.
Norfolk High boys soccer roster:
Seniors: Francisco Aguilar, Ben Schoenherr, Brooks Reiman, Cooper Jaeke, Hunter Evans, Alonso Barajas.
Juniors: Peyton Vietor, Gabriel Ignacio Sanchez, Jason Nunez, Mason Merkel, Cesar Martinez, Kailyn Libengood, Josiah Kumm, Jose Gomez, Tanner Eisenhauer, Frankye Castro Chavez.
Sophomores: Ismael Torres Saravia, Gabriel Santos, Omar Nave, Sam Myers, Gunner Mittelstaedt, Ethan Machuca, Brayden Long, Abraham Gonzalez Martinez, Cole Fundus, Tony Cuevas, Max Arenas, Juan Juan Virves.
Freshmen: Isaiah Wapelhorst, Isidro Rosas Alarcon, Raul Ramirez, Ricardo Rosas, Sebastian Lugo Aquino, Santiago Lugo Aquino, Cannon Jaeke, Blake Easland, Zach Buettner, Vidal Aguirre.