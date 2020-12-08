The winners of Tuesday night’s boys and girls matchups between Lutheran High Northeast and Twin River both can chalk their victories up to experience.
The Titans, with eight seniors on the roster, were able to make enough plays down the stretch to edge the Lutheran High boys 55-50. Earlier, the Eagles doubled the score on a young Twin River team in the girls contest, winning 62-31.
Lutheran High’s Grant Colligan scored 9 of his game-high 20 points in the first quarter against the Titans’ man-to-man defense to help the Eagles ease to an 18-13 lead. The senior, who didn’t miss a shot until 2:47 remained in the first half, added 7 more points in the second quarter--but after Lutheran High scored the last 4 points of the first period and added 4 more to open the second, Twin River coach Todd Heier changed his defense to a zone trap.
“Our press seemed to make them a little bit uncomfortable, but really didn’t slow their scoring down,” Heier said. “But it did cause a few turnovers and did seem to get our guys into the game.”
The Titans outscored the Eagles 10-5 during the next 3½ minutes and, despite 5 points by Colligan during that span, Twin River closed to within 2 at 27-25.
A floater in the lane by Trystan Scott, a pull-up jumper in the lane by Colligan, and an offensive rebound-putback by Cort McKeown returned the Lutheran High lead to 5 points--33-28 at the half--but the Titans were taking better care of the ball against the Eagles’ 1-3-1 zone.
“We were saying on the bench that we just needed to get over the hump,” Heier said. “We needed a little 6-0 ‘mini-run’ with a couple stops to get our momentum going.”
Lutheran High’s 5-point advantage remained in tact during an evenly played third period that ended 42-37, and Colligan scored the Eagles’ first two field goals to open the fourth, matching Twin River’s baskets by seniors Ross Hebda and Owen Koziol; however, the Titans were better down the stretch--outscoring Lutheran High 10-2 during the game’s final 3 minutes to win 55-50.
“We didn’t execute down the stretch; they made plays--credit to them. Against their (trap) we turned it over 3 or 4 times in the fourth quarter,” Eagles coach Kenny Blank said. “They were doing the little things that we were doing in our first two games to keep opponents at bay, but tonight I didn’t think we were the hungrier team, which we normally are because we’re a younger team and still trying to prove ourselves.”
Hebda paced Twin River with 18 points, 10 of those in the second half and 6 in the crucial fourth quarter come-from-behind effort.
Koziol added a pair of key plays during that time, turning the recovery of a loose ball at mid-court into a layup to total 13 points and, grabbing a steal and passing to Weston Graham who was fouled and sent to the free throw line for the final two points of the game with 42 seconds remaining.
Graham, another senior who finished with 10 points, made all 8 of his free throws in the game, 6 of those in the second half--including the last 4 points of the game for the Titans after Hebda’s drive from the wing provided a 51-50 advantage to clinch the 55-50 win.
“We’re very blessed to have 8 seniors,” Heier said. “Our warm-up jersey’s say, ‘We over me,’ and that’s the (motto) they wanted to go with. They really believe that--they don’t care who takes the shot, who makes the stop on defense, they’re all team-above-self guys and I think that showed tonight.”
As a positive, despite the loss, Blank anticipates that his squad will learn from the situations that occurred and apply those lessons to future games.
“You can learn more from losses; that’s just how it is,” Blank said. “In the long run, I think we may look back at this and say this was an opportunity for us to grow.”
In the girls game, the Eagles’ defense produced several steals that helped Lutheran High scramble to a 9-0 lead, which expanded to a 25-6 advantage by the end of the first quarter as the Eagles prevented Twin River from scoring its first of just two first-quarter field goals until 3 minutes remained.
Lutheran High’s Chloe Spence then provided the spark in the second quarter with 3-consecutive pick-offs that increased the Eagles’ lead to 35-13 at the half.
When the Titans found their shooting range from behind the 3-point line in the third period--with 2 from Whitney Schmidt and another from Raina Swanson--Twin River was able to cut into the deficit, but got no closer than 14 points before the Eagles blew the game open in the final quarter with a16-0 run en route to the 62-31 victory.
“In the Guardian Angels Central Catholic loss last weekend, we were outrebounded offensively 35-7, so we worked on it yesterday--that was our main focus--then we started tonight by giving up 8 offensive rebounds the first half,” Lutheran High coach Mike Wiederin said. “But they only had 2 in the second half, so our defensive rebounding effort was good. We knew they had a couple competent 3-point shooters from watching tape, and we limited their production.”
Mia Wiederin led the Eagles in scoring with 17 points, with Mia Furst adding 14 and Spence 11. Meanwhile, Kamryn Lemburg topped the Titans with 8 points.
Boys game
Twin River 13 15 9 18 -- 55
Lutheran High Northeast 18 15 9 8 -- 50
Twin River (1-2): Weston Graham 1-8 8-8 10, Tate Koziol 1-1 0-2 2, Chase Buhl 0-3 5-8, Owen Koziol 5-8 2-3 13, Tony Jarecki 2-3 0-0 6, Conner Oberhauser 0-1 0-0 0, Ross Hebda 7-8 4-6 18. Totals: 16-32 19-27 55.
Lutheran High Northeast (2-1): Trystan Scott 5-9 0-0 13, Court Mckeown 3-11 3-5 9, Eli Knapp 2-3 2-2 6, Grant Colligan 9-12 0-0 20, Mason Petersen 0-1 2-2 2, Haydyn Beaudetter 0-1 0-0 0, Keaton Ranslem 0-0 0-1 0, Adam Echtenkamp 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 19-38 7-10 50.
Girls game
Twin River 6 7 15 3 -- 31
Lutheran High Northeast 25 10 11 16 -- 62
Twin River (0-3): Delaney Reeg 1-11 4-6 6, Natalie Reeg 0-1 0-0 0, Kynzie Swantek 1-4 0-0 2, Kamryn Lemburg 3-8 0-0 8, Faith Zimmer 0-1 0-0 0, Whitney Schmidt 2-7 0-0 6, Raina Swanson 2-9 0-0 6, Emilee Spitz 0-1 0-0 0, Chloe Pilakowski 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 10-24 4-6 31.
Lutheran High Northeast (2-1): Kendra Petersen 1-4 1-2 4, Mia Furst 6-13 2-5 14, Kinsley Carr 1-3 0-0 3, Chloe Spence 3-11 5-6 11, Kealy Ranslem 0-1 1-2 1, Mia Wiederin 7-17 1-1 17, Shayla Raeside 1-6 0-0 2, Avery Koeppe 1-4 0-2 2, Leah Sugita 1-4 0-0 2, Hannah Fouts 3-12 0-0 6. Totals: 25-76 10-18 62.