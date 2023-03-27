After a year of improvement of fundamentals and gaining much-needed experience, the Norfolk High girls tennis team is ready to transition those areas into confidence on the court.
“Last year, because the girls hadn’t played very much, we spent the first month on fundamentals, strategy, movement. Lack of confidence was our biggest issue,” longtime coach Kelly Krueger said. “We haven’t had to do that this spring, but instead we’re refining the progress we made throughout last season. The girls have even told me they feel more comfortable and confident on the court.”
Jayda Christensen, Sailor Cipra, Kyla Robinson, Carlie Streich and Malori Schrader are senior letter winners who are back, while Myranda Hansen is a junior who lettered.
“I do have quite a bit of experience back, but whether it’s going to make a difference in matches — I’m hoping it does — the biggest difference should be believing they can win,” Krueger said. “We’ve got six returning letter winners, five of them seniors and a junior who filled in a lot in singles and doubles.”
Krueger said based on experience and skill level, those six, along with junior Jenna Snitchler, have separated themselves from the rest of the squad.
“These seven will predominantly fill out my six-person roster for varsity tournaments,” Krueger said. “At the moment, I don’t feel any other players are ready for those roles.”
However, the Panthers begin their season with a dual at Columbus, then play four more duals before heading to an invitational tournament, which give Krueger and assistant coach Haley Taylor the opportunity to experiment with girls in singles or various double combinations before having to settle into a concrete varsity lineup.
Streich played No. 1 singles at all of Norfolk’s competitions a year ago, while Christensen and Robinson made up the No. 1 varsity doubles team.
“Right now, we’re looking at Carlie (Streich) at No. 1 singles and possibly Sailor (Cipra) at No. 2 singles,” Krueger said. “I’m thinking the doubles spots could be Kyla and Jayda at No. 1 and the other three girls — Malori (Schrader), Myranda (Hansen) and Jenna (Snitchler) — filling the No. 2 doubles team.”
To improve on last season’s 2-7 dual record and a ninth-place finish among the 12 teams in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament, Krueger said improved confidence and hard work would be the keys.
“We didn’t have much success last year, which is part of the reason our slogan this year is, ‘Success comes to those who work hard,’ ” Krueger said. “If you work hard, you will see success, but you’ve got to continuously work hard.”
Krueger said the elite teams in high school tennis are no longer unique to Omaha but now are teams from Lincoln in the HAC.
“We want to improve on all results in our duals and in our invites — where we finished in the bottom half of the tournaments we competed in last year,” Krueger said. “We’d like to do better in the HAC tournament and be prepared at the end of the season for a higher finish in the state meet than last year’s 22nd place — perhaps among the teams in the top half of the 31 teams.”
A slow and steady approach on the court, Krueger said, “should help us be more consistent and willing to work the point more.”
Norfolk High girls tennis roster
Seniors: Skyler Behmer, Jayda Christensen, Sailor Cipra, Kennedy Indra, Kyla Robinson, Malori Schrader and Carlie Streich.
Juniors: Mailin Bertus, Lilleah Grubb, Myranda Hansen, Danielle Martinez and Jenna Snitchler.
Sophomores: Tajia Beck, Kyra Carlsen, Helena Frey and Kaylin Thies.
Freshmen: Maran Andersen, Chloe Bauer, Haylee Carlisle, Katherine Linke, McKenna Sullivan, Alyssa Vaughan, Maiya Valadez and Adison Wright Yover.