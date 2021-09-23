Experience was a contributing factor in Norfolk High’s tennis dual win over Columbus Thursday afternoon.
The Panthers took advantage of the leadership of its three seniors and won all nine varsity competitions, as the team’s successful season continues.
“The outcome of today’s dual was simple; we have the more experienced players this year,” Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said. “Columbus was really young last year with two seniors, two sophomores, and two freshmen in their starting lineup.”
“This year they are all underclassmen, and they are learning on the run,” he said. “They’ve improved a ton from last year, but it was easy to notice that our experience of having two varsity players with three years of experience and two others with two years of experience allowed us to simply outplay them today.”
The Panthers featured seniors who won No. 1 and No. 2 singles--Jack Schwanebeck and Kalen Krohn--and also got a win by another senior, Chase Carter, at No. 3 singles.
All three of Norfolk’s juniors--Michael Foster, Alex Bauer, and Logan Bosh--won their singles matches as well.
The team’s No. 1 doubles pairing of Carter and Foster, a junior, improved its record this season to 17-7 with an 8-3 victory over Columbus juniors Bohden Jedlicka and Blake Wemhoff.
Bauer and Bosh teamed up for an 8-3 win in No. 2 doubles, while Krohn and Schwanebeck won 8-0 as a No. 3 doubles tandem.
The partnership of Carter with newcomer Foster--who moved to Norfolk from Arizona during the summer--evolved through a combination of Krueger putting together some off-season research on his new tennis player, with Carter’s efforts to become familiar with Foster a few weeks prior to the start of tennis season.
“Michael lived in Peoria, AZ, but was only there for a year or two, for his freshman and sophomore school years,” Krueger said. “I found out in late April or early May that he was going to be moving to Norfolk and that he was hoping Norfolk High offered tennis because he was a tennis player.”
“So I found out what school he was at, looked at its website, and saw that I could follow the results of tennis matches,” he said. “I could tell that 75 percent of the matches he was playing was as a doubles player, that he was playing varsity during the last part of the season, and also that he was having some success.”
Krueger said that it appeared the high school Foster attended may be similar in size to Norfolk and, hoping to obtain more information about his prospect, emailed the tennis coach.
“The coach was real nice and sent me some information with lots of positives about Michael,” Krueger said. “He described a great work ethic, a great kid that he and his team were really going to miss. Everything I’ve seen from Michael is exactly what that coach told me.”
Foster became the ideal candidate to complete the Panthers’ No. 1 doubles combination with Carter, whose partner--Joshua Sumner--had graduated.
“One of the great things about their relationship as a doubles team is that Chase can be really hard on himself, and Michael has the perfect demeanor to provide a positive atmosphere for him,” Krueger said. “He doesn’t let Chase’s occasional frustration cause his performance to dip.”
Carter said that his partnership with Foster began taking shape a month before the season when the two started hitting together.
“I love Mike; he’s a great doubles partner,” Carter said. “I think we play really well together. I think our communication is huge, but we also have great chemistry.”
“We each have our own strengths and weaknesses, but I think it all balances out when it comes to match time when we’re both focused,” he said. “We can count on each other and trust in each other’s shots.”
Carter--who Krueger said had worked very hard and has improved a great deal since last year--added that the pairing has been successful against doubles teams that “destroyed Josh and me last year,” citing as an example a match against a team from Mt. Michael recently that he and Foster lost to in a tie-breaker and was a very close match, “which showed how far we have come as a doubles team.”
Although Krueger was pleased with his team’s convincing dual win over Columbus, he said he can empathize with the situation the young Discoverers are in.
“I told their coach to hang in there; it’s tough being programs, like Columbus, Norfolk, South Sioux, and a few others in Class A, that don’t have the luxury of tennis centers in their communities that are starting leagues and lessons for kids in the elementary schools,” Krueger said. “The majority of my players come to high school with very little, if any, experience and we teach them the fundamentals, stroke production, strategy the best we can. We then have to hope those kids buy in, put in the time over summer and winter to develop their games so they are ready to contribute, at the latest, by their junior years.”
“The Lincoln and Omaha schools are typically starting with ninth graders who have played tournaments and have taken lessons for multiple years already,” he said. “It’s a tough dynamic to work through, but we’ve made it work, and we’ve had success. I’ve had tough years, too, but it’s cyclical and you just have to stay positive and continue to motivate kids to succeed.”
Norfolk 9, Columbus 0
Singles — No. 1: Jack Schwanebeck (N) def. Bodhen Jedlicka (C) 8-2; No. 2: Kalen Krohn (N) def. Ted Fehringer (C) 8-1; No. 3: Michael Foster (N) def. Frank Fehringer (C) 8-1; No. 4: Chase Carter (N) def. Carter Goc (C) 8-1; No. 5: Alex Bauer (N) def. Alex Zoucha (C) 8-0; No. 6: Logan Bosh (N) def. Blake Wemhoff (C) 8-5.
Doubles — No. 1: Carter/Foster (N) def. Jedlicka/Wemhoff (C) 8-3; No. 2: Bauer/Bosh (N) def. T. Fehringer/F. Fehringer (C) 8-3; No. 3: Krohn/Schwanebeck (N) def. Goc/Zoucha (C) 8-0.