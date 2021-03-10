Experience advances St. Mary’s in D2

LINCOLN — After an exit in the opening round of the Class D2 state basketball tournament last season, the O’Neill St. Mary’s boys powered through an opening-round 62-50 win over Osceola at Lincoln East High School on Wednesday.
After trading blows with the Bulldogs in the first eight minutes, the Cardinals methodically pulled away to move on in the tournament.
“I really think our experience down here last year helped us a lot today,” St. Mary’s coach Luke Bulau said. “Last year we had the ‘deer in the headlight’ look. Today we settled in and played our game against a very good team.”
With the score 36-30 in favor of St. Mary’s early in the fourth, Connor Semin hit a 3-pointer with 7:21 left in the game to push the Cardinal lead back to nine and then Aidan Hedstrom scored on a layup on a fast break to make it double-digits 41-30.
Hedstrom hit a pair of free throws with 4:27 left and converted a traditional 3-point play some 26 seconds later to make it 51-36.
The Bulldogs started to play the fouling game, but the Cardinals made a couple of charity tosses from Semin and four from Isaac Everitt to settle on the 12-point final score.
Neither team led by more than three for the first dozen or so minutes of the contest until the Cardinals started to make their move.
Hedstrom, who finished with a game-high 21 points, made a free throw with 2:58 left in the first half to make it 17-14 before Blake Benson took it to the basket with a couple of minutes left to make it 19-14.
“We did a lot of things really well today and kept to what we do the best,” Bulau said. “But we’ve got some things to work on if we want to keep moving forward.”
Osceola converted one of two free throws with 1:34 remaining before the break.
The Cardinals held the ball and, after a couple of possessions for each team, Benson hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to send St. Mary’s to the intermission up 22-15.
The lead would grow to eight midway through the third frame and, eventually in the final eight minutes, the Bulldogs would get back to within six after the Cardinals had led by as many as 12.
“It’s great to get that monkey off your back and get through the first round,” Bulau said. “Now we can settle in and see how far we can go. It should be fun.”
The Cardinals earned a ticket to advance to take on the winner of a game between Parkview Christian and Loomis on Thursday at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the semifinals of Class D2.
Class D2 boys quarterfinal
Osceola 9 6 13 22 — 50
OSM 9 13 14 26 — 62
OSCEOLA (20-7): Isaiah Zelasney 4 6-8 15; Thad Rathjen 2 0-0 4; Wyatt Urban 5 1-4 11; Kale Gustafson 4 2-2 11; Carson Watts 3 0-0 7; Carter Girard 1 0-2 2.
O’NEILL ST. MARY’S (23-2): Isaac Everitt 1 4-4 6; Tate Thompson 1 0-5 3; Blake Benson 5 0-0 12; Connor Semin 3 3-4 10; Charles Barlow 0 2-2 2; Adam Everitt 3 2-3 8; Aidan Hedstrom 6 8-11 21.