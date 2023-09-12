Feeding more people. That’s the reason why the Orphan Grain Train is expanding its facility located on Phillip Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets in Norfolk.
“Hungry mouths are still hungry,” said the Rev. Ray Wilke, the organization’s president. “Babies are still crying.”
Since 1992, the Orphan Grain Train has provided humanitarian aid to people here in the United States and around the world. The monetary value of that aid is around $45 million a year. Less than 2% of that amount covers operating expenses, partly because volunteers sort and pack hundreds of boxes of clothing, medical supplies and other donated goods; pack millions of Mercy Meals and help in many other ways.
“We currently ship 5 million Mercy Meals a year,” said Grant Schmidt, Orphan Grain Train’s vice president of operation. “We’d like to increase that to 10 million (meals).”
To do that, more space is needed. Now, after five years of planning and preparation, the Orphan Grain Train will officially break ground on its new 21,000-square-foot, $7 million Servant Center that will tie together the current warehouse and the Mercy Meals facility at 603 Madison Ave.
Now, donations of clothing and other goods are collected at the warehouse near the corner of Phillip Avenue and Seventh Street. The expansion will include a new loading dock near the corner of Phillip Avenue and Sixth Street, where donations will be accepted and stored until they are sorted and packed. The current loading dock will be used to load trucks. The Mercy Meals facility will be connected to the new addition by a walkway. More parking will be available, also.
The Servant Center will include a sewing and laundry room where clothing donations can be washed and repaired, a kitchen and office, as well as a space for meetings, classes or where volunteers can congregate.
“We want volunteers to be comfortable and have a space to gather,” Schmidt said.
Plus, once the new space is completed, Schmidt said, “we can entertain larger groups. We’ll be able to schedule school groups and civic groups.” Schmidt said he also hopes young people will get involved.
Consequently, “we can expand the size of the delivery system,” Wilke said.
In addition to the building project, the Orphan Grain Train had the grain elevators next to its warehouse painted to help enhance the area. A cross and the words “The Orphan Grain Train” are painted on both sides, near the top.
Although the building project has been in the works for a while, Schmidt said it was delayed during the COVID pandemic. Plus, it took time to acquire the needed property and put the plan in place. Fundraising for the Servant Center has not interfered with the Grain Train’s regular operations, all of which are funded by private donations, he said.
Once the expansion is completed, more people will be receiving food, clothing, medical supplies and news about “the kingdom of God,” Wilke said.
“To walk away (from hungry mouths) is not possible,” he said.
Wilke said they’re just doing “what he (Jesus) did.”