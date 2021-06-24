A long-awaited expansion could be on its way.
On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff’s board of managers formally authorized conference commissioners to proceed with its proposed format that would include 12 teams in the tournament. The CFP, New Year’s Six Bowls and ESPN executives will mull over the details of this idea over the summer. In an ideal world, the format would be finalized early in the fall.
This new proposed format would involve the six highest-rated conference champions — with the four best getting a bye — and six teams receiving at-large bids. The two lowest-seeded conference champions would join the pool of at-large teams in the first round, which would be played on the campuses of the higher seed. From there, the quarterfinals and semifinals would be hosted by existing bowls and the title game would be held on a neutral site, much like the current format.
A little over two months ago, I wrote a piece regarding the state of college football and the changes it needed to make in order to shake off the potential of a since-abandoned idea making its way across the Atlantic Ocean. An expanded playoff was one of those ideas, as it would spread the top recruits amongst more programs in the country instead of the top three or so every cycle.
To be honest, I was against expanding the playoffs by as many as 12 teams for a while. I often looked back on previous seasons and saw plenty of instances where the team that finished fifth or sixth in the final CFP poll would have put up a better fight in the semifinals than the third or fourth seed that got selected. However, I didn’t see many instances where a team ranked seventh or lower could make a run.
Then 2020 happened. It was the most boring season of college football I’ve ever watched. It had the same teams competing for a national title. The same teams winning their conference. The same narratives being pushed that “This group-of-five school can win it all!”
It was a continuation of long-standing norms, now on steroids. Seeing recruiting class rankings with all the best players headed to Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma or Ohio State did not help.
It was at that point that I realized college football was in dire straits. There was no real competition from top to bottom, no real order and, worst of all, no desire to rectify these issues on the part of administrators.
It also made me realize the positives of an expanded field and that, even though there are plenty of problems that could come out of it, the positives far outweigh the negatives.
There are people saying that the same few teams are going to steamroll through this playoff until they have to face each other. In other words, nothing would change and it makes the added games look like nothing more than money grabs.
Yes, it will be like that for a few years and there will be plenty of money being made off of this, a fair share of which we hope will go to the players. To each point I say this:
Parity: A big reason for the lack of parity in today’s game is that, whether it was intended, the College Football Playoff has created a huge gap between title contenders and teams that are great but not elite.
Recruits, for the most part, have a very black-and-white means of looking at schools. Either you have a chance to compete for a national championship or you don’t. The four schools I mentioned are the ones doing that on the most consistent basis. So the best recruits are going there and hardly anywhere else. Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State have held three of the five best recruiting classes in the country over the past two years, according to 247sports.
By expanding the playoff, you increase the chance that a team has of competing for a championship, especially by giving automatic bids to the conference champions of six conferences, including at least one from the Group of 5.
Recruits see that and think “Hey. I can compete for a championship at Texas A&M, or Boise State, or Cincinnati!” They go there. More kids follow, and the talent pool is more spread out among the programs, creating more competition.
This is not to say that an expanded format will lead to the downfall of the powerhouses that currently run the sport or that we’ll see upsets on par with the ones that seemed to happen every week in the 2007 season in this new playoff. The cultures these superpowers have built there are something that takes far more than an expanded field to create. Nevertheless, creating a field where more programs have a chance to show what they can do on the field is great for the FBS.
Money: COVID wrecked the wallets of many, and college football is no exception. Not only that, but the canceled games, little to no fans in attendance and protocols only advanced that. When you think about it, it’s fairly miraculous that we got a season last year.
Point is, people need money. Conferences. Programs. Governing Bodies. They all need money and a lot of it. This playoff will give them that and then some. In a normal year, college football generates as much money for viewership as some professional leagues. Imagine the money that would roll in with these playoff games, four of which will be on the home campuses of schools, creating an electric atmosphere.
What’s more is that this playoff will create a new and more profitable TV deal. Instead of giving all the best games to ESPN, networks like FOX and CBS can get a share of games and pay millions to do so. I don’t know about you, but the thought of Gus Johnson or Brad Nessler calling a title game makes me happy.
And yes, the athletes would get a cut of this revenue and be able to make money off their name. There will be instances where some teams play 17 games in a season, a full NFL slate. For them to play that many and not get any revenue would border on inhumane. Fortunately with the NIL and court rulings moving along, we could see that sooner rather than later.
A lot still needs to be fixed in the sport. For one, I think there should be a governing body to keep all teams and conferences in lockstep when it comes to things like scheduling so we can evaluate each potential playoff team on level terms. However, this is a great first step toward fixing a game whose flaws were apparent for a while and got really exposed in 2020.
Let’s hope we see this in 2023!