Exercise provides many benefits

Get up and get active. The benefits of exercise have been touted forever. It is undeniable that people simply feel better when they perform physical activity throughout their days. The importance of keeping up with fitness is especially critical during this time of COVID-19. Now more than ever, Americans are choosing to spend this period of isolation in a sedentary manner. People are staying home and most gyms are closed. At the crux of this issue is the disruption to routine caused by this pandemic. This makes it all the more crucial to develop a new routine that incorporates exercise.
I was personally experiencing this shortly after quarantining began. Without school or other various activities, I noticed a sharp drop in the amount of exercise I was getting daily while the amount of Tik Toks and Netflix I was watching was definitely increasing. I decided to make physical activity a priority in my life.
I exercise daily and encourage my family to do the same. Sometimes I go for walks with my sister and mom. On other occasions, I run by myself. The town of West Point had walking trails recently installed, so I have been using these quite frequently.
The improvements that I’ve noticed since implementing this daily exercise have been noticeable. My mood has been uplifted, especially right after I complete the physical activity. I fall asleep more quickly at night, and the quality of sleep has seemed to improve. Overall, I feel better about myself when I choose to work out. These benefits make exercising worth it. So pick up those tennis shoes and get active.