Excuse for carbohydrates

Personally I don’t like Valentine’s Day. Honestly it’s just another day that has an excuse to buy someone something.

I believe that the sole reason for it is to celebrate love with a significant other.

You see I don’t have a significant other, so therefore this holiday is pointless to me. The one good thing about the holiday is that it does give me an excuse to eat some good chocolate.

Last year for Valentine’s Day was probably the best one yet. My friends and I ordered a heart shaped pizza, pasta and breadstick from Pizza Hut and ate it in my car before going and playing pep band.

