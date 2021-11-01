Sports are a big part of my life. After most of my summer activities were canceled because of COVID last summer, I was excited to get back to competing. Even though summer league games can seem tedious, I really missed playing when summer league was canceled. This summer, I definitely felt like my coaches were trying to schedule as many practices and games in order to make up for the lack of practices last summer. Yes, I was very annoyed, but I had to remind myself that I was happy to at least be playing.

The rise of COVID last summer also put a halt on family vacation plans. This was probably what disappointed me most. This summer, however, my family went to Wisconsin Dells, and I definitely enjoyed myself. Since we didn’t go anywhere last summer, I felt like vacation this year was well needed.

I would say that the “best” part about COVID was that I was able to work a lot. My paychecks were amazing. This year, I was a little sad about the decrease in my paychecks because I was missing more work due to sports and other activities. I was happy that I didn’t have to work, but I longed for my larger paycheck. Pay days will always be better than work days.

For the social aspect of this summer, I definitely felt like I was able to make up for the lost experiences of last summer. I hung out with friends and family way more frequently. I think this was partly because we all realized how much we missed each other when the privilege of seeing each other was taken away.

I felt extremely busy this summer trying to catch up with friends that I hadn’t chatted with in awhile, but I definity felt that I seized the opportunity to see the people who mean most to me. It felt like a typical summer that was packed with fun activities and social get-togethers. I really enjoyed myself, and I don’t think I could’ve spent as much time with the people I love if COVID hadn’t come last summer.

