WAYNE — A former family and consumer sciences teacher at Winside Public Schools will spend at least a year behind bars for having a sexual relationship with a student.
District Judge Mark Johnson sentenced Cali Heikes, 26, to 2 years in prison on Wednesday for attempted first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee and second-degree sexual abuse by a school employee. Heikes had faced up to a 6-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in July.
Family members of Heikes held each other in tears after Johnson imposed his sentence, while Heikes herself dropped her head and sobbed.
The judge described Heikes’ crimes as “a breach of trust,” telling Heikes that he needed to fashion a sentence “that will remove you from the victim and his family and reduce the risk of potential reinvigoration efforts of this inappropriate relationship.”
Heikes was charged on Feb. 24. According to a probable cause affidavit, a Wayne County sheriff’s deputy was notified by the DHHS hotline on Jan. 20 of a sexual relationship between Heikes, then 25, and a 17-year-old student. A mental health counselor had notified the DHHS after a patient told the counselor about the sexual relationship.
The deputy contacted the 17-year-old’s guardians, who said the teenager had recently asked how they would feel if he was dating a 25-year-old. The guardians told the boy that it would be illegal.
On Jan. 21, authorities questioned another relative of the teenager, who said the 17-year-old would ask her to distract their guardian while the 17-year-old would sneak Heikes into his bedroom to have sex.
The relative told the deputy that Heikes and the 17-year-old would meet two to three times a week at various locations in Wayne County.
On Jan. 22, the 17-year-old told a pair of deputies that he and Heikes had begun a romantic relationship around Dec. 17. The relationship started with simple back-and-forth conversation but became physical shortly thereafter, he said.
The boy disclosed that there were at least two occasions in which he and Heikes had sex, and at least three other times when they had sexual contact with each other.
Heikes was arrested at her Winside home later that afternoon, and her electronic devices were seized during the execution of a search warrant. She submitted her resignation to the Winside school district shortly after her arrest.
The Winside Public Schools board accepted Heikes’ resignation during a special meeting on Feb. 6.
As part of her conditions of release, Heikes was ordered to have no contact with the teenager.
On March 2, Wayne County Attorney Amy Miller filed a motion to revoke Heikes’ bail after it was determined that, between Jan. 23 and Feb. 25, Heikes wrote a letter to the 17-year-old that was found in his bedroom. County Judge Ross Stoffer increased Heikes’ bail from $20,000 to $40,000, which Heikes was able to post.
‘Punitive element’ needed
Miller recommended a jail sentence and a $10,000 fine for Heikes, adding that she wouldn’t be opposed to a probation sentence being mixed with an incarceration term.
Heikes normally would be a suitable candidate for probation, Miller said, because she had undergone counseling, does not have any substance abuse or alcohol addictions, and took full responsibility for her crimes.
But the pre-sentence investigation report showed that Heikes struggles with truthfulness — a concern for the county attorney.
“And I think that, rather than send her to a long period of probation, there needs to be more of a punitive element to this,” Miller said.
‘A good teacher’
Heikes’ attorney, Brad Montag, asked Johnson to consider a probation sentence. He provided the judge with a series of Nebraska cases similar to Heikes’ in which judges in other counties sentenced defendants to probation with waivable jail time.
Those cases were disposed of prior to a statute that was enacted in 2020 that harshened punishment for teachers who sexually abuse students.
Montag said that in some of the cases he gave, the teacher was much older than Heikes and engaged in “grooming” type behavior, which he said was not the case with Heikes.
The student, the defense attorney added, was the one who initiated the relationship. He sent Heikes a text at one point, which she ignored. He later reached out a second time, and Heikes responded, igniting their relationship.
“She wasn’t pursuing this student,” Montag said. “This happened; it shouldn’t have happened. Cali knows that it shouldn’t have happened. She’s accepted full responsibility for it. She’s done everything she can to correct it and make sure this doesn’t happen again.”
Montag said that the other cases he presented to the judge were “egregious,” and those teacher-student relationships lasted much longer than that of Heikes and the victim, which started in December and ended in January.
He added that, prior to the change in statute in 2020, Heikes’ behavior would not have been considered a crime. And if Heikes wouldn’t have been a teacher or had a different occupation, he said, her behavior would not be considered criminal in nature.
In letters of support, Heikes was described as a teacher who helped organize extracurricular activities, went above and beyond to support students, and was well liked by parents. She was someone whom students looked up to when they were having difficulty.
She had no criminal history prior to being charged earlier this year, and the pre-sentence investigation indicated that she is a low risk to reoffend.
Moreover, Montag said that incarceration would inflict hardship on Heikes' dependents. She has a husband and two children, ages 9 and 2. Heikes had obtained two jobs since leaving Winside Public Schools, and if she lost those jobs, her family would be at risk of not being able to afford their home.
Further, Heikes had already endured significant punishment for her actions, Montag said. She won’t ever be able to teach again, has strained relationships within her family and became a convicted felon.
As for the victim, Montag added, there was no evidence that he had endured emotional harm as a result of his relationship with Heikes.
IN TEARS through most of her hourlong hearing, Heikes told the judge that she’d taken full responsibility for her actions from the beginning.
“There’s never been a moment where I’ve tried to put it on someone else,” she said. “As the teacher and the adult, I knew that I shouldn’t have committed any of the crimes that I did at that time.”
She apologized to the 17-year-old and his family, especially the teenager’s sister, who, according to the PSI, has suffered emotionally.
Heikes said she let her family, her students and her students’ parents down, adding that she was most worried about her own children.
“Please consider me as a candidate for probation,” she told the judge. “I will not let you down, and I will continue to push forward and give back to the community I let down.”
An ‘abuse of trust’
Johnson said that the statute change referenced by Montag was the Nebraska Legislature’s response to “issues of this nature.”
“And the statute imposed the duty upon teachers,” he said. “That’s an obligation of law that teachers will not become predators upon their own students because their students rely on them, they have a great deal of trust in them. … And parents in the community have to rely upon teachers to fulfill those duties of education. And they send their children to school — which they are required to do up to a certain age — trusting something of this nature will not occur.
“So, while there’s no particular evidence presented as to the harm to this student, we don’t know what long-term, emotional harm may have resulted from this.”
Heikes put the school district, as well as other teachers, in a position where they may be subjected to an absence of trust from the community, Johnson said. And the victim’s sister, he added, has been dealing with guilt for hiding the relationship.
As for who first initiated contact, the judge said that it is the responsibility of the adult and teacher to make it clear to the boy that there was no way their association with each other would become more than a student-teacher relationship. Heikes promoted the relationship and could have put a stop to it at any point, Johnson said.
“You understood your obligations as a teacher,” the judge said. “You understood this was a student in high school. This affects that student’s relationship with his guardians, who did not have a clue. You snuck by — into their home — and had relations with this teenager. I can’t imagine the breach of trust someone would feel.”
Johnson acknowledged Heikes’ minimal criminal history and a probation officer's determination that she is a low risk to reoffend. But a defendant’s behavior while out on bond is indicative of how they may act while on probation, he said, and Heikes writing the teenager a letter did not bode in her favor.
Further, he said, Heikes’ actions are, in fact, crimes — irrespective of the recent statutory revision.
“This is debauching the morals of a minor,” he said. Don’t let there be any illusion that this was not a crime before this statute was passed.
“Teachers and other education professionals should realize that when you engage in this type of activity and breach this duty imposed on you by the law, the punishment will be appropriate.”
Johnson sentenced Heikes to 2 years in prison on each conviction, with the sentences to be served at the same time.
When she’s released from prison, Heikes must spend 18 months on postrelease supervision. She will also have to register as a sex offender for 25 years.