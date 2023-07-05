WAYNE — A former family and consumer sciences teacher at Winside Public School faces up to 6 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to a pair of felony charges on Wednesday in Wayne County District Court.
Cali Heikes, 26, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee and one count of second-degree sexual abuse by a school employee. One count of second-degree sexual abuse by a school employee was dismissed.
Both of Heikes’ convictions are Class 3A felonies punishable by up to 3 years in prison.
Heikes was charged on Feb. 24. According to a probable cause affidavit, a Wayne County sheriff’s deputy was notified by the DHHS hotline on Jan. 20 of a sexual relationship between Heikes and a 17-year-old student. A mental health counselor had notified the DHHS after a patient told the counselor about the sexual relationship.
The deputy contacted the 17-year-old’s guardians, who said the teenager had recently asked how they would feel if he was dating a 25-year-old. The guardians told the boy that it would be illegal.
On Jan. 21, authorities questioned another relative of the teenager, who said the 17-year-old would ask her to distract their guardian while the 17-year-old would sneak Heikes into his bedroom to have sex.
The relative told the deputy that Heikes and the 17-year-old would meet two to three times a week at various locations in Wayne County.
On Jan. 22, the 17-year-old told a pair of deputies that he and Heikes had begun a romantic relationship around Dec. 17. The relationship started with simple back-and-forth conversation but became physical shortly thereafter, he said.
The boy disclosed that there were at least two occasions in which he and Heikes had sex, and at least three other times when they had sexual contact with each other.
Heikes was arrested at her Winside home later that afternoon, and her electronic devices were seized during the execution of a search warrant. She submitted her resignation to the Winside school district shortly after her arrest.
The Winside Public Schools board accepted Heikes’ resignation during a special meeting on Feb. 6.
County Judge Ross Stoffer, during a Jan. 23 court hearing, set Heikes’ bail at $20,000, with 10% required for release. Heikes was able to post bail and was released from jail. She was ordered to have no contact with the teenager as part of her conditions of release.
On March 2, Wayne County Attorney Amy Miller filed a motion to revoke Heikes’ bail after it was determined that, between Jan. 23 and Feb. 25, Heikes wrote a letter to the 17-year-old that was found in his bedroom. Stoffer later increased Heikes’ bail to $40,000, which she again was able to post.
Heikes will be sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson on Wednesday, Sept. 6.