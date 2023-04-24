WAYNE — A former family and consumer sciences teacher at Winside Public Schools suspected of having sex with a student waived her right to a preliminary hearing in Wayne County Court on Monday.
Cali Heikes, 26, thereafter had one count of first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse by a school employee bound over for trial in Wayne County District Court, where Heikes was ordered to appear on Wednesday, May 3.
Heikes was charged on Feb. 24. The first count — which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison — alleges that Heikes, between Jan. 20 and Jan. 21, subjected a student at the school to which she was assigned to work for to sexual penetration.
The second and third counts both allege that Heikes subjected a student at the school to sexual contact, with the purported acts occurring on or about Jan. 12 and Jan. 22. Both of the second-degree sexual abuse charges carry a maximum punishment of 3 years in prison.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a Wayne County sheriff’s deputy was notified by the DHHS hotline on Jan. 20 of a sexual relationship between Heikes and a 17-year-old student. A mental health counselor had notified the DHHS after a patient told the counselor about the purported sexual relationship.
The deputy contacted the 17-year-old’s guardians, who said the teenager had recently asked how they would feel if he was dating a 25-year-old. The guardians told the boy that it would be illegal.
On Jan. 21, authorities questioned another relative of the teenager, who said the 17-year-old would ask her to distract their guardian while the 17-year-old would sneak Heikes into his bedroom to have sex.
The relative told the deputy that Heikes and the 17-year-old would meet two to three times a week at various locations in Wayne County.
On Jan. 22, the 17-year-old told a pair of deputies that he and Heikes had begun a romantic relationship around Dec. 17. The relationship started with simple back-and-forth conversation but became physical shortly thereafter, he said.
The boy disclosed that there were at least two occasions in which he and Heikes had sex, and at least three other times when they had sexual contact with each other.
Heikes was arrested at her Winside home later that afternoon, and her electronic devices were seized during the execution of a search warrant. She submitted her resignation shortly after her arrest.
County Judge Ross Stoffer, during a Jan. 23 court hearing, set Heikes’ bail at $20,000, with 10% required for release. Heikes was able to post bail and was released from jail.
But on March 2, Wayne County Attorney Amy Miller filed a motion to revoke Heikes’ bail after it was determined that, between Jan. 23 and Feb. 25, Heikes wrote a letter to the 17-year-old that was found in his bedroom. During a March 28 hearing, Stoffer increased Heikes’ bail to $40,000.
The Winside Public Schools board accepted Heikes’ resignation during a special meeting on Feb. 6.
Before Heikes resigned, Winside superintendent Andrew Offner had said the school immediately placed Heikes on administrative leave upon learning of the allegations against her and had begun taking the necessary steps to terminate her employment.
Heikes is the second Winside teacher in the span of a year to be accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Rachel McPhillips, 29, whose resignation at Winside was accepted in February 2022, pleaded no contest on Feb. 6 to disturbing the peace and attempted child abuse.
On April 24, Stoffer sentenced McPhillips to 3 months of jail up front and 2 years of probation, plus an additional 3 months of waivable jail time to be served before her probation term ends.
McPhillips’ sentence stems from an inappropriate relationship she had been having with a then-15-year-old student at Winside. Evidence showed that McPhillips engaged in private communications with the student and made admissions to kissing and hugging him and touching his legs with her hands.