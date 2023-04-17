WAYNE — A former art teacher at Winside Public Schools will serve a jail-probation combination for a pair of misdemeanor convictions stemming from an inappropriate relationship she had with a student.
Rachel McPhillips, 29, of Norfolk, whose resignation at Winside was accepted in February 2022, was sentenced by County Judge Ross Stoffer on Monday to the maximum 3 months in jail for disturbing the peace, plus 2 years of probation for attempted child abuse, which carried a maximum punishment of 6 months in jail. With good behavior, McPhillips will serve 53 days in jail.
As part of McPhillips’ probation, Stoffer ordered her to serve an additional 90 days of waivable jail time before her probation concludes. The judge divided McPhillips’ additional 90 days into four parts: 25 days beginning Oct. 1; another 25 days starting March 1, 2024; 20 days commencing Sept. 1, 2024; and a final 20 days embarking March 1, 2025.
If McPhillips meets her probation requirements, she can request for Stoffer to waive her additional jail time.
McPhillips was initially charged in April 2022 with third-degree sexual assault and child abuse, also misdemeanor charges that would have carried up to 2 years in jail total. She pleaded no contest to the lesser charges in February.
McPhillips’ sentence stems from an inappropriate relationship she had been having with a then-15-year-old student at Winside.
Winside superintendent Andrew Offner said in a statement last May that the school district placed McPhillips on administrative leave as soon as it received evidence of her unlawful conduct. The district had contacted law enforcement as soon as there was reasonable cause to believe that McPhillips was abusing a child or otherwise violating the law, Offner said.
The district had begun preparing to take the necessary steps to end McPhillips’ employment, the superintendent said, but McPhillips submitted her resignation on Feb. 20, 2022. The school board accepted her resignation on Feb. 28.
Wayne County Attorney Amy Miller said Monday that McPhillips and the boy had been in contact through the Remind app, which teachers, students and their legal guardians can use to communicate about school-related matters. Communications within the app can be monitored by school administrators.
As McPhillips and the victim became closer, Miller said that McPhillips asked the boy to communicate with her through Discord, an instant messaging platform where their conversations could not be monitored.
“It was a method of isolating and making the communication between the two private,” Miller said. “There were hundreds upon hundreds of text messages.”
Included in the messages were admissions from McPhillips that she kissed the boy, put her hand on his leg and hugged him.
“This is a clear case of grooming,” Miller said.
The county attorney’s office could not charge McPhillips with a felony, Miller said, because state statutes with regard to grooming only apply when the victim is 16 to 19 years old. Further, she said, there wasn’t evidence that the interactions between McPhillips and the victim involved sexual penetration.
During a pre-sentence interview with a probation officer, McPhillips explained that she was simply trying to help a student deal with hard times he had gone through previously. The victim and his mother had moved from out of state to the Winside area because the boy was sexually assaulted in the community they previously lived in.
McPhillips also said that Winside Community Schools had sabotaged her career because the school district refused to write her a letter of recommendation and was keeping her from getting another teaching job.
“It’s the state’s opinion that she sabotaged her efforts to get another teaching position,” Miller said.
McPhillips further claimed during the pre-sentence investigation that the boy’s mother had convinced her son to say things to law enforcement authorities. But, Miller said, McPhillips’ behavior had been reported to the district three times by others with knowledge of what was going on, but nothing was done. And, as a result, the victim’s mother was simply trying to advocate for her son, Miller said.
As part of the plea agreement, Miller did not recommend a specific sentence for McPhillips.
Pat Carney, McPhillips’ attorney, said it boiled down to McPhillips having had inappropriate communications with the student. There was no sexual penetration or sexual contact, he said, and her crimes simply involved communication that doesn’t fall in the realm of what a normal student-teacher relationship should be.
McPhillips had spent years working to earn her teaching certificate, Carney said, but there is an ongoing process to strip McPhillips of her license, meaning she won’t be allowed to teach again in Nebraska.
“It’s not like she’s without any consequence,” Carney said. “When she’s done with the court’s sentence, she will continue to have a self-imposed sentence for the rest of her life.”
The defense attorney told Stoffer that probation would be appropriate for McPhillips.
McPhillips told Stoffer she was “deeply sorry” and that she “never thought it would go this far.”
“If I could do it again, I simply wouldn’t,” she said.
Stoffer said he was only considering the charges McPhillips was convicted of, not any type of sexually assaultive behavior. The judge did say, though, that he believed McPhillips’ actions escalated beyond miscommunication, adding that there was no dispute that there had been kissing.
McPhillips breached the trust placed in her, Stoffer said, which is something that courts don’t take lightly.
“Many times when a person is put in a place of authority over someone else, and put in a position of trust and responsibility over someone else, then the breach of that trust or responsibility results in more of a consequence to that person because there is more that’s expected of them,” Stoffer said.
The judge added that the victim did not provoke McPhillips nor did he facilitate the commission of the crime.
Further, Stoffer said some of the statements made by McPhillips in the pre-sentence investigation indicated that she didn’t recognize the seriousness of the situation.
“There’s talk in the pre-sentence investigation that you disagree with the charges that have been filed," Stoffer said. "You basically continued to talk about your behavior as that of a teacher helping a student. ... Many times, the first thing you need to do to solve a problem is recognize that there is a problem.”
McPhillips is the first of two Winside teachers in the span of less than a year to be charged in connection to having an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.
Cali Heikes, 26, was arrested in January and later charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse by a school employee, all of which are felonies. Heikes’ charges stem from allegations that she was having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student in January.
Heikes, a former family and consumer sciences teacher, also resigned. She is scheduled to appear in Wayne County Court for a preliminary hearing on Monday, April 24.