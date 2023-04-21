A longtime employee of the Madison County Attorney’s Office was sentenced on Friday to probation after she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from an incident on New Year’s Eve involving a teenager.
Joanie Brugger, 60, the former director of the Madison County Victim/Witness Unit, was sentenced by County Judge Stephen Twiss to 9 months of probation for one count of obstructing a police officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.
Twiss, a judge of the Fifth Judicial District, was appointed in March to preside over Brugger’s case after the three county judges in Madison County recused themselves.
Besides obstructing a police officer, Brugger had also been charged with third-degree assault and attempted tampering with evidence, also misdemeanors. Brugger pleaded no contest to the obstructing charge on Friday in exchange for having the other two charges dismissed.
On Dec. 31, police were called to a residence in the 200 block of North 12th Street for a disturbance between a girl and a staff member at the residence, identified as Brugger. The girl said that she and Brugger had been in a verbal argument that escalated to a physical altercation.
During the argument, the victim threw a cup of water at Brugger, according to police. Brugger then was said to have grabbed the victim, knocking her off the chair she was sitting on and onto the ground. The girl reportedly had broken fingernails and an abrasion at the base of her neck. Brugger, though, was not convicted of any assault-related charges.
When asked about the altercation, Brugger said that the minor had thrown hot soup at her, not water.
Brugger also was asked by an officer to pull up video surveillance of the incident on a computer. After the video played, the officer said Brugger clicked the “delete” button. But the video was salvaged after the officer had Brugger step away from the computer and a pop-up window appeared asking to confirm the deletion. Brugger said that she had accidentally clicked the delete button.
After the officer asked Brugger to step away from the computer, she left the building, using a back door without the officer’s knowledge.
When located at her home the next day, Brugger admitted to being “out of line” for approaching the minor in an aggressive manner. She was then arrested.
As part of her sentence, Brugger must spend 10 days in jail beginning Dec. 21. That jail time can be waived by the court. She must also complete and attend an anger management course within 120 days and attend counseling.
Knox County Attorney John Thomas served as a special prosecutor in Brugger’s case. Brugger was represented by attorney Brad Ewalt.
Brugger had served as the director of the Madison County Victim/Witness Unit, a division of the county attorney’s office, since it was formed in the early 1990s.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith said that Brugger initially was suspended following the incident but later was terminated. She had worked in the Madison County District Court office prior to her role as the victim/witness unit director.