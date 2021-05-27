As parkgoers gear up for the traditional return of camping season this Memorial Day weekend, sites from Ponca to Smith Falls are welcoming Nebraskans back into the outdoors after a year of health guidelines and social distancing.
Area state parks are joining the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in celebrating a century of Nebraska state parks.
“We’re getting people to explore the great outdoors so they can help our natural resources,” said Lynn Mellick, event coordinator for Ponca State Park. “Everything is open.”
Everything being open is a draw for Nebraska campers this year. Ponca State Park had to close certain RV sites because of the pandemic. Despite this, however, the park saw a record number of guests in the 2020 season.
Parkgoers heading to Ponca State Park near Ponca for Memorial Day can look forward to 22 miles of trails, stocked fishing ponds and activities with the park’s naturalist, in addition to a number of renovations including 14 new two-bedroom cabins, improvements to the park’s parking lot and roads and the replacement of the boating ramp the park lost in the 2019 floods.
Horseback riding will return to both Ponca State Park and Niobrara State Park near Niobrara after directed health measures made the activity unavailable last summer.
Niobrara State Park also saw construction, with a new access point bridge allowing visitors to more easily reach the park.
“They (Niobrara State Park) have been hit with a double whammy a little bit because they had the flood of 2019 that took the bridge out,” said Jeff Fields, regional superintendent for the northeast region. “They’ve kind of had two years in a row where they’ve not had a normal year, so we’re anxious to get back to somewhat of a normal year there.”
But while the flood clean-up effort is finally wrapping up, the influence of the pandemic continues to be felt across the area as health guidelines hold at some regional sites. Ponca State Park requires masks to enter the main office facility and encourages visitors to space out while experiencing the park. Ashfall Fossil Beds State Historical Park near Royal is leaving mask use to visitor discretion but continues to implement one-way facility traffic and encourage social distancing between guests.
Ashfall Fossil Beds State Park is also continuing to limit the number of entries to the park per hour. The site is one of several that have implemented a new online reservation system that visitors will be able to utilize when making plans this Memorial Day weekend.
“Just like last summer, there are a lot of Nebraskans looking to get outdoors,” said Rick Otto, superintendent of Ashfall Fossil Beds State Historical Park. “Especially after the restrictions last year, Nebraska residents are anxious to get out and enjoy an outdoor setting. If anyone is visiting over Memorial Day Weekend, we strongly encourage that they purchase.”
Ashfall Fossil Beds State Historical Park renovated its Hubbard Rhino Barn, replacing the facility’s roof. The site is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.
Smith Falls State Park near Valentine also implemented an online reservation system for half of its 70 campsites. The remaining half will remain available on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We’re expecting a lot of people,” said Amy Kucera, superintendent of Smith Falls State Park. “It seems more people are ready to get out and travel more this year. Hopefully people will continue to explore the great outdoors.”
Smith Falls State Park saw the return of its visitor center, the addition of a new shower house and three new latrines and improvements to its landing. Parkgoers can look forward to exploring the Niobrara National Scenic River and experiencing both the tallest waterfall in Nebraska and the natural diversity of the ecosystems present in the park.
“We are a unique area where ecosystems converge,” Kucera said. “It’s a special place. People from all around the world come to visit and appreciate the beauty of Nebraska.”
Joining the area’s state parks, nearby recreation areas also are preparing for the onset of camping season. Maskenthine Lake Recreation Area near Stanton, Maple Creek Recreation Area near Leigh and Willow Creek State Recreation Area near Pierce all will be open for both online campsite reservations and first-come, first-served use. Parkgoers should be reminded that Willow Creek State Recreation Area requires Game and Parks stickers to visit.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s recreation areas in the northeast region saw record numbers last year despite the pandemic, according to the region superintendent.
“A lot of people found parks as kind of a place they could go outside and enjoy themselves,” Fields said. “I’m happy to say that we are going to be kicking off a lot of those activities that we didn’t have last year because of COVID. What we try to do is create a good blend of activities and amenities — different types of things that people want nowadays when they do outdoor recreation. We’re managing all of our areas for the people in Nebraska. They’re your parks, essentially.”
Reservations for sites in Nebraska state parks and for Willow Creek State Recreation Area may be made at nebraskastateparks.reserveamerica.com. Sites at Maskenthine Lake Recreation Area or Maple Creek Recreation Area may be reserved through bookyoursite.com.