ELGIN — A string of numbers greets visitors to the Elgin Bargain Box.
The small line of numbers tells an expansive story about how much money the secondhand store has been able to gift away since it opened on Elgin’s Main Street in August 2014 — more than $314,000.
The Bargain Box, set up in a spacious building that once served as an automobile showroom and repair shop, now carries everything from clothing to books, toys to linens, dishes to figurines. The sale of various items, all of which are donated to the shop, goes to benefit a range of recipients: Food banks, libraries, homeless shelters, fire departments and emergency medical technicians, to name a few.
Some money is earmarked for special endeavors such as senior scholarships and postprom events for schools, special church projects and youth group mission trips.
Elgin’s Bargain Box is able to donate so generously because the thrift shop is staffed entirely by volunteers. One of the leading volunteers is Linda Kerkman of Elgin. Raising a family, working alongside a farmer husband and enjoying a nursing career filled her days before retirement in 2012. She volunteered at Norfolk’s Orphan Grain Train before she saw an article in the Daily News about a new secondhand store. She believes God intended for her to read it and establish a similar store in Elgin.
Today, Kerkman serves as the lead director among five directors who make the day-to-day decisions to keep the Bargain Box humming. Each of the directors supervises one day a week at the store. Volunteers also work regular days, with three or four volunteers on hand each day the store is open.
Besides helping the store run smoothly, many of the volunteers have worked in setting up the staging areas, painting walls, locating and putting up shelving, and setting out items as they arrive.
Kerkman has found that she has to pay only for the materials; workers appear to do the work.
Sometimes, the materials are donated as well. For example, when ceiling fans were installed, they had to buy only the switches. Major renovations have included a new roof, windows and flooring.
The front part of the building contains a plethora of items, including a room for baby clothes and another for women’s clothing, for example, plus several rooms for kitchen items.
The back part of the building is made up of what Kerkman calls a “general store.” Items there are divided by categories including toys, medical, fitness, wall décor, books and bedding, to name a few. A separate building showcases used furniture.
Clothing that doesn’t sell within a month or so is boxed up and given to the Orphan Grain Train in Norfolk, where it’s distributed to the needy in both domestic and international distributions.
To date, they’ve packed and given more than 5,500 boxes to Orphan Grain Train. Unusable clothing is forwarded to the Salvation Army, which, in turn, is sold to a Canadian company that manufactures insulation.
“This is quite the operation, I think,” Kerkman said, giving a nod to the volunteers who come in to work. Not only do they decide which pieces of clothing are trendy enough to sell in the main showroom, they also sort clothing by gender and season for the Orphan Grain Train.
In some cases, volunteers take home clothing to wash or mend.
These volunteers donate their time to the Bargain Box for a variety of reasons. JoAnn Baum of Elgin, who describes the work as heartwarming and rewarding, calls it her therapy.
They collect used eyeglasses for the Lions Club. Books that haven’t sold are given to the Norfolk Rescue Mission for its annual book sale. Denim clothing that can’t be utilized is collected and offered free to quilters.
“As long as Linda Kerkman has anything to do with it, nothing goes to waste,” Baum said. “Linda told me everything has a purpose.”
Purposes that are met at the Bargain Box in Elgin.