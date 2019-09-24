Eyes and ears for children in the foster care system. One constant in a turbulent family life. That’s how Ruth Matthews-Mott describes CASA of Northeast Nebraska.
And as its executive director and someone who helped get the program started in Madison County in 1997, she would know a thing or two.
The program uses the help of volunteers like Cathy Frisch, who recently decided to answer an ad calling for help. The first family she helped was reunited, and she enjoyed getting to know the children through regular visits.
“The (children) got bounced around a few times. It takes a lot to help them adjust to the changes,” she said. “It’s nice to have different faces to help them understand everyone cares about them. We want them to do well.”
Matthews-Mott said that situation — reunification — is the ideal after working with a family. Last year the agency worked with about 43 children.
Over a three-month period, Frisch spends more than 20 hours with a family, and another 20 to 25 hours of driving and writing court reports.
“Everyone gets a copy of the report stating how we think the child is doing and their placement, how they’re reacting if there’s visitation, how they’re getting along with parents and possible, what we think about reunification,” she said.
Her role not only involves looking out for the children’s best interests, but being a positive and constant presence through difficult times.
“They need someone there to encourage them,” she said. “(Volunteers) can change their life. They can do different than what they’re living in; a lot of kids aren’t able to see that. I was able to get through to them.”
United Way helps with about a third of CASA’s budget, which is also supported by Madison County commissioners and other sources like grants.
CASA’s services are needed in the area to safeguard children against unsafe family situations, Matthews-Mott said.
“I’d love to not have a CASA program anywhere, but I think it’s not going to go anywhere. I don’t think anyone realizes so much abuse or neglect goes on,” she said. “People don’t know about it.They think it doesn’t happen around here. We just have to try to keep these kids safe.”
Matthews-Mott expressed appreciation for everyone who supports programs like CASA through the United Way.
“It doesn’t matter what you think is big or small, everything counts,” She said. “It doesn’t matter if you have a dollar. It adds up.”