Everyone sees the world differently

Everyone has a different perspective, and everyone views the world differently. This diversity makes our world a better place, but it can also lead to disagreements. We shouldn’t fear these disagreements but accept and celebrate them, as they often lead to discussions, lessons learned and sometimes positive change. When approaching hard topics with others, we must walk a mile in their shoes, listen with an open heart and mind, speak sincerely, and treat them with respect and kindness.
Everyone has their own life story to tell, and everyone’s story has value. While we may never completely know someone’s story, we can choose to walk a mile in their shoes. We can try to understand where they’re coming from before criticizing them. People live different experiences, face and overcome different adversity, think their own thoughts, and believe their own personal values.
For us to learn from others, we must be willing to listen. More than simply hearing, we must give our full attention to the person speaking and be present in the moment. We must enter a discussion with an open heart and mind because only then are we truly willing to learn about and value their perspective. We can still stay true to our personal beliefs and values, but there’s always something to learn by listening.
On the other hand, we must have the confidence to share our thoughts, including our personal stories. Words have power, both positive and negative. We must choose our words carefully because too often we say something and wish we could take it back. In the end, sincerity is what matters.
Most importantly, we must always treat others with kindness and equal respect. Kindness can unite people no matter what disagreements or differences. In life, we’re going to interact with those whose perspectives are different from our own, and it’s important we treat others the way we want to be treated.
In a time of “cancel culture” and a continuing political divide, we must walk a mile in others’ shoes, listen with an open heart and mind, speak sincerely, and treat others with respect and kindness. While this seems like wishful thinking, we can all make the conscious effort. I’m not perfect, yet I work on being a better person every day. We all can.