There are many things you need to do when being a part of a relationship. Any relationship you are in, you pretty much need the same characteristics for.
There is friendship and then there is a dating relationship. In both of the relationships, you need respect. Respecting your friend or boyfriend/girlfriend is very important because you need to understand their values. Trust is another need because having trust is being able to tell them your problems and things you don’t want to tell anyone else.
Honesty is another huge thing you need in relationships.
You don’t want your relationship to be built on lies and keeping things from each other.
Also, in a relationship, you aren’t always going to get your way, so compromising with them is another huge thing because you need to think about what they want, too.
You always want to make sure that if you and your friend or boyfriend/girlfriend are having problems, to work it out maturely and always keep your anger in and not take it out on the other person.
Understanding one another’s point of view is important too, because there are many views on everything. You always want to have good communication in your relationships, and let the other person talk about their feelings and what they want to let out.
As you can see, this isn’t everything needed in a relationship, but these are just some vital characteristics needed in a healthy relationship.