One of my favorite movies of all time, “Rose Red,” falls between the genres or horror and suspense.
It’s a 2002 miniseries — scripted by the inimitable novelist Stephen King — that shows two interwoven stories. One follows a team of gifted psychics who are led by an ambitious academic parapsychologist as they search for proof of the paranormal inside Rose Red, a reportedly haunted mansion scheduled for demolition.
The other story follows Rose Red’s original lady of the house, Ellen Rimbauer, the sickly wife of an oil tycoon who is told in the 1920s that she would never die as long as she continued building on the house.
It’s tagline is “Every house has a story to tell — this one will kill you.” It’s a three-episode, four-plus hour tale reminiscent of the lore behind the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, California, and serves as a reminder to viewers that it’s wise to be careful what you wish for because you just might get it.
I first watched this movie on network TV, and I liked it so much my husband, Dana, later bought it for me on DVD.
The story initially drew me in because I’m a big fan of the genre; for me, there’s nothing better than a good haunted house story. I chalk that fascination up to the ominous recurring dreams I had in my younger days about finding previously undiscovered rooms in my grandma’s old farmhouse.
Since Rose Red is essentially a house that constantly remodels and builds itself and previously undiscovered rooms are commonplace — at one point in the movie, Ellen Rimbauer’s grandson says the house’s blueprints are “about as useful as a 14th-century map of Africa” — I naturally feel a strong connection to this story.
But last year, I developed an even stronger connection to the tale as my husband and I embarked on the mother of all do-it-yourself home improvement projects that quickly took on a life of its own.
Our story started with a simple desire for new kitchen cabinets. My dad — a skilled woodworker who lost his battle with a dementia-related illness in 2019 — left behind an enormous stack of walnut from a tree he’d cut down from his folks’ farmstead in the late 1980s. We were going to put it to good use.
This is already setting up like a Stephen King story, right?
We hired Pierce fire chief Steve Dolesh — who is an amazing woodworker — to make the cabinets, but a new kitchen also meant we needed to fix the sagging ceiling above it. (Note to one of my home’s previous owners: It was not a good idea to remove that bearing wall.)
Over the course of discussion on how to remedy this defect, we came up with a bright idea to open up the stairwell and get rid of the ceiling over the kitchen and living room. This meant giving up several square feet of attic storage space, as well as a bit of living space in the finished part of the attic, to create a cathedral ceiling and a mezzanine that looks over the main floor.
With the pandemic just beginning, we figured Dana — who is a carpenter by trade and a drywall guru against his will (in his eyes, Dante’s circles include a pan of white mud and a trowel) — would have some extra time at home to work on our project.
Unfortunately, every family in the tri-state area also decided that the pandemic would be a good time to embark on home improvement projects, and all of them hired the company he works for. OK, I might be exaggerating a bit, but what started out as a big project became a seemingly endless string of weekend marathons to get as much done as we could because our weekdays already were full.
We went more than five months without a working kitchen. Dana went nearly 11 months without a day off. All the while, family and friends encouraged us with the battle cry of the DIYer: “Just think. It will be so nice when it’s done.”
The good news is they were right. It is done. It is nice. I’m looking forward to being able to decorate for Christmas this year, and I’m pretty sure my dad would be proud that we put that walnut to good use. The bad news is Dana now suppresses a nervous tic whenever I mention taking a trip to Menards, and my eyes glaze over whenever I hear someone mention lath and plaster. *Shudder*
I also now understand why the ghost of Ellen Rimbauer in the movie, “Rose Red,” keeps kidnapping random people who visit her lovely home — she’s handing them a hammer and putting them to work.
And while I highly recommend checking out the movie if you’re a fan of horror and suspense, I’d caution anyone who considers taking on a major do-it-yourself project in the midst of a pandemic.
That’s entirely too scary.